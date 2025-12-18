DAR Marian Anderson Legacy Scholarship Now Accepting Applications, Apply by Jan. 31

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Undergraduate and graduate students studying music can apply for the DAR Marian Anderson Legacy Scholarship through January 31, 2026. Sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the scholarship provides a one-time $5,000 award to one student annually who is pursuing undergraduate or graduate study in music.

Marian Anderson performing in DAR's Constitution Hall in 1943. Applications are open for the DAR Marian Anderson Legacy Scholarship through January 31, 2026.

Marian Anderson (1897-1993) was a groundbreaking African American contralto and an inspiration for civil rights. "This scholarship pays tribute to Marian Anderson's life, and the Daughters of the American Revolution seeks to honor her legacy through aspiring musicians. Her legacy lives on in others who aim for excellence in musical studies, are committed to their communities, and willing to stand up for what is right," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General.

Applicants should be accepted or currently enrolled in an accredited university or college in the United States and have a concentration in music in their course of study. Music performance, composition, theory, or education are all areas that students may be specialized in to qualify for the scholarship. They should have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or the equivalent GPA on the scale used by the institution.

Applications are available here: https://www.dar.org/outreach/education/scholarships

Applications require references sent through the application system, so students need to request their references ahead of the Jan. 31st application deadline.

In honor of Ms. Anderson's commitment to the community throughout her life and her willingness to share her incredible talent with the world, applicants are asked to write a personal statement describing their humanitarian or volunteer contributions on behalf of their community and/or country.

To recognize the city Marian Anderson called home, preference is given to students from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, even if they are not pursuing music studies in the Philadelphia area.

While this scholarship is not automatically renewed, recipients may reapply for consideration each year for up to four consecutive years.

The scholarship is supported by the Daughters of the American Revolution's Marian Anderson Legacy Fund. Learn more about the relationship between Marian Anderson and the DAR, and the organization's on-going efforts to honor her memory at www.dar.org/MarianAnderson

About the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

One of the largest patriotic women's service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

Media Contact:

Ami Neiberger

[email protected]

(703) 887-4877

SOURCE Daughters of the American Revolution