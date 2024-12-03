As the Need for Pet Adoptions Grows, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash Have Helped Over 17,000 Dogs and Cats Find Forever Homes This Year

Leading Pet Retailers Celebrate Accomplished Milestone, Continue to Promote and Enhance Pet Adoptions

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash announced a commitment to helping 15,000 dogs and cats get adopted in 2024. The pet retail brands are excited to share that this goal has been surpassed, with 17,215 pets having found forever homes year-to-date. As the need for pet adoptions continues to grow, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash will stand firm in this commitment and look to help even more cats and dogs get adopted in 2025.

Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash help more than 17,000 dogs and cats become adopted this year, surpassing the initial goal of 15,000.

Whether they are surrendered by an owner or found as a stray, more than 6.3 million dogs and cats enter shelters each year. To combat this, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash stores have worked hand-in-hand with local rescues and shelters to host monthly adoption events in stores across the U.S. In total, more than 1,500 adoption events have been held this year.

"We are incredibly proud that we've been able to help more than 17,000 dogs and cats find their forever family – it's a huge milestone for our brand – but our work isn't over," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "Pets are true members of our families, and can make such a powerful impact on their owners' lives. We hope to encourage even more people to consider adoption next year, and welcome a dog or cat into their home."

While the pet retail brands are aiming to help 20,000 pets get adopted in 2025, they will continue to build awareness on the significant need and importance of adoptions, and the positive impact adoptions can have on both pets and their prospective families.

82 million U.S. households own a pet, with 58 million owning a dog and 40 million owning a cat.

Many rescues and shelters have been facing a capacity crisis, as 900,000 more animals have stayed in shelters compared to early 2021.

Almost five million pets were adopted from shelters in 2023, with majority of those being cat adoptions.

Only 57% of animal shelters in the U.S. are no-kill shelters, and each shelter has to save at least 90% of the animals it takes in to reach this status.

Largely due to an increase in pet adoptions, the number of euthanized dogs and cats have significantly declined within the last decade.

As part of their identity and mission, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash foster a culture of compassion for the well-being of all animals. With the combined store count growing at a rapid rate, the pet retail brands plan to make a significant impact on the lives of thousands of pets through this initiative.

Visit the Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash websites to see the upcoming event calendar.

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of over 10,000 natural and made-in-the-USA products from 400 brands. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Each Wag N' Wash location offers both a self-serve pet wash station and full-service grooming salon. In the self-serve pet wash area, neighbors are met with a self-wash attendant who provides aprons, towels, dry brushes, wet scrub brushes, shampoo, conditioner, and cologne spray. In the full-service grooming salon, neighbors work with our top-tier, professional groomers to provide full-service grooming, including nail trims, ear cleanings, and more. With services being a primary part of the business, each Wag N' Wash also offers a variety of dog and cat products such as supplements, pet food, collars and leashes, toys, supplies and other unique goods. For more information, visit www.wagnwash.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus:

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of over 10,000 natural and made in the USA products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with more than 730 locations in 44 states and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog grooming and self-wash specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements, and toys. Wag N' Wash has ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times' Top 200+ List and Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List. Today, there are 25 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

