As travel returns, skiers and riders find the best deal with Epic Pass; Prices reduced 20 percent, increase coming Labor Day

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter season draws nearer, so does the last chance for skiers and riders to get the lowest price on the entire suite of 2021/22 Epic Pass products, which saw a major price reduction of 20 percent this year. Labor Day is the last day to get an Epic Pass, Epic Day Pass or any pass option at the lowest price this year -- unlocking access to Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, Heavenly, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe and dozens of other world-class resort destinations and local ski areas. Skiers and riders can visit EpicPass.com by Sept. 6 to purchase a pass before prices go up.

"We are excited to offer our guests one of the best deals for winter getaways," said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. "With our 20 percent price reduction on all North American passes, everyone can find unmatched value and access, whether they plan to ski or ride one day or every day this winter season."

"In addition to making passes more accessible, we are committed to continuously improving the on-mountain experience," Lynch continued. "Our resort teams are implementing a variety of projects and improvements – from new high-speed chairlifts to exciting terrain expansions – so that skiers and riders of all skill levels have a great time when they hit the slopes. We cannot wait to welcome our guests back to the mountains they love."

The 20 percent price reduction applies to the entire portfolio of the Vail Resorts' North American pass lineup, offering access to resorts spanning the Northeast to the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Northwest, including Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, which is soon opening to vaccinated Americans. Explore all pass options – providing access to local ski areas as well as bucket list destinations – here. Some of the most popular pass offerings include:

Epic Pass ( $783 vs. $979 last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts – including Vail , Beaver Creek , Breckenridge , Park City and Whistler Blackcomb – as well as access to many partner resorts including Telluride, Snowbasin and Sun Valley.

( vs. last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 34 North American resorts – including , , , and Whistler Blackcomb – as well as access to many partner resorts including Telluride, Snowbasin and Sun Valley. Epic Local Pass ( $583 vs. $729 last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts – including Breckenridge and Keystone – from the east to the west coast, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like Park City , Heavenly and Stowe , and 10 days total to use at Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb.

( vs. last season) provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 26 resorts – including and – from the east to the west coast, as well as holiday-restricted access to resorts like , Heavenly and , and 10 days total to use at , and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass ( $479 vs. $599 last season) provides access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe , Hunter, Mount Snow , Okemo, Wildcat and more.

( vs. last season) provides access to 18 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including , Hunter, , Okemo, Wildcat and more. Epic Day Pass is the best option for anyone who plans to hit the slopes only one to seven days this season. With Epic Day Pass, guests can visit premier resorts like Vail , Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb for as low as $87 for one day with discounts increasing as more days are purchased, and – a new option this year – resorts like Keystone , Heavenly and Stowe for as low as $67 for one day. With Epic Day Pass, guests can choose the number of days they want to ski or ride, whether or not to have holiday access, and the level of resort access they desire for the upcoming season at an incredible value.

In addition to reducing the cost of accessing the mountains, Epic Pass products provide significant savings on the rest of the mountain experience. Epic Mountain Rewards offers pass holders 20 percent off on-mountain dining, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more at Vail Resorts' 34 North American owned and operated resorts. All passes also include Epic Coverage at no additional cost, providing refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness.

Investing in the ski experience

From Beaver Creek in Colorado to Okemo in Vermont, Vail Resorts has spent the summer on several capital investment projects at its resorts designed to enhance the guest experience. The Company has long led the industry with technological innovations and on-mountain improvements, investing more than $1.5 billion since 2008. This year, despite the financial impact of the pandemic on the ski industry, the Company is investing an additional $120 million. See below for the latest updates on Vail Resorts' capital improvement projects currently under construction.

Beaver Creek broke ground on McCoy Park's 250-acre expansion , which will offer 17 new trails of naturally gladed, groomable terrain with two new chairlifts. Along with Haymeadow Park and Red Buffalo Park , McCoy Park solidifies Beaver Creek Kids Ski and Ride School as the industry leader.

, which will offer 17 new trails of naturally gladed, groomable terrain with two new chairlifts. Along with Haymeadow Park and , solidifies Beaver Creek Kids Ski and Ride School as the industry leader. Breckenridge announced the name of a new high-speed quad chairlift currently under construction and set to debut this winter – Freedom SuperChair will complement the existing Independence SuperChair to provide guests the opportunity to experience the wide-open and rolling terrain of Peak 7 in a whole new way.

currently under construction and set to debut this winter – Freedom SuperChair will complement the existing Independence SuperChair to provide guests the opportunity to experience the wide-open and rolling terrain of Peak 7 in a whole new way. Keystone's existing Peru Express lift at the Mountain House base area is being upgraded to a new high-speed, six-passenger chairlift that will debut for the 2021-22 winter season. This exciting new project will greatly enhance the on-mountain guest experience, improving skier and rider circulation and providing quicker and more efficient access to Keystone's mountain playground.

to a new high-speed, six-passenger chairlift that will debut for the 2021-22 winter season. This exciting new project will greatly enhance the on-mountain guest experience, improving skier and rider circulation and providing quicker and more efficient access to mountain playground. Construction is underway to replace Crested Butte's Peachtree lift with a new three-person fixed-grip lift, and in the meantime, skiers and riders have the opportunity to take home a piece of history. From Aug. 6-7 , Vail Resorts' EpicPromise is hosting an auction of Peachtree lift chairs with all proceeds going to Crested Butte's local Valley Housing Fund.

with a new three-person fixed-grip lift, and in the meantime, skiers and riders have the opportunity to take home a piece of history. From , Vail Resorts' EpicPromise is hosting an auction of Peachtree lift chairs with all proceeds going to local Valley Housing Fund. Okemo is implementing several transformational upgrades designed to make getting on and around the mountain faster and easier. Its Quantum lift is being upgraded from a four-to six-person, high-speed chairlift – now named Quantum Six. The existing four-person, high-speed Quantum lift is being renamed Evergreen Summit Express, and it will replace the Green Ridge three-person chairlift.

In addition to transformational investments that will greatly improve uplift capacity, Vail Resorts remains highly focused on company-wide technology enhancements, including investing in a number of upgrades to bring a best-in-class approach to how we service our guests through those channels.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Development Company is the real estate planning and development subsidiary of Vail Resorts, Inc. Vail Resorts is a publicly held company traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MTN). The Vail Resorts company website is www.vailresorts.com and its consumer websites are www.epicpass.com and www.snow.com.

