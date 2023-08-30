As U.S. Suicides Reach an All-Time High, the Nation's Youth Buck the Trend

TimelyCare Points to Expanded Access to Mental Health Resources for Students and Reduced Stigma Around Seeking Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T imelyCare , higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, is recognizing the significant investments colleges and universities are making to address one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Month.

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 49,000 people died by suicide in 2022, a 2.6% increase from the prior year. However, comprehensive efforts and significant investments at the federal, state and system levels to address the youth mental health crisis, expand access to care and reduce the stigma of seeking care are making an impact as the suicide rate dropped 8.4% among the 10 to 24-year-old age group.

"Status quo is not an option when it comes to the well-being of college students. Even a single loss of life is one too many. This belief drives our relentless commitment to equip students with a full spectrum of mental health resources, spanning from preventative care to in-the-moment crisis support," said Dr. Bob Booth, Chief Care Officer, TimelyCare. "Our students are individuals, not merely statistics. This is why we've built services tailored to the unique and varying comfort levels of students, reflecting our dedication to reach each and every one, wherever they are."

TimelyCare provides a comprehensive solution for colleges and universities to expand campus resources with on-demand access to mental health and medical care through a diverse, culturally competent provider network.

Throughout the month of September, TimelyCare and its partners aim to keep a positive trend in youth mental health going by providing a wide range of free educational materials and crisis resources with a theme "Student Belonging and Suicide Prevention," including:

Webinar – On September 14 , at 3:00 p.m. EST , TimelyCare will host a free webinar – Student Belonging on Campus: A Key to Suicide Prevention – as part of its "Gen Ztressed" thought leadership series featuring experts from KFF Health News, The Jed Foundation and Active Minds.

TimelyCare's robust collection of online resources offers strategies, articles, and facts to help campus leaders build a sense of belonging among students that can positively impact suicide prevention efforts.

– TimelyCare's offers strategies, articles, and facts to help campus leaders build a sense of belonging among students that can positively impact suicide prevention efforts. Blog – Mental health professionals from JED, University of Indiana and Southwestern Illinois College recently shared their insights about how fostering a sense of belonging can help prevent suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

One in every 10 college students across the country has 24/7 access to the TimelyCare app from their phone or other device. In partnership with the Born This Way Foundation, TimelyCare offers a free online mental health course created by Jack.org to provide people with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to safely support anyone struggling with their mental health.

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, serving more than two million students at 300 campuses nationwide. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare pioneered the first telehealth solution built exclusively for higher education, with a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. Today its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of campus resources and empowers students to be well and thrive.

