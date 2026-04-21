South Florida Institute of Technology and All Access Hosted by Andy Garcia Examine the Resurgence of Skilled Trades and Vocational Excellence

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the national economy faces a critical shortage of specialized technical expertise, South Florida Institute of Technology joins "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" to explore how hands-on vocational training provides a sustainable path toward financial stability and essential infrastructure maintenance.

South Florida Institute of Technology

The upcoming segment, scheduled to film on May 8, 2026, focuses on the vital role of skills-based education within the modern workforce. Production will take place at the institution's campuses in Miami and Hialeah, Florida, documenting the instructional frameworks used to prepare students for careers in essential trades such as electrical, plumbing, and HVAC. The program investigates the shift toward shorter, more intensive training cycles that allow individuals to enter the labor market quickly while avoiding the long-term debt often associated with traditional academic routes. By showcasing the integration of real-world laboratory environments and professional readiness, the series provides Public Television viewers with a comprehensive look at how vocational schools serve as a primary engine for career development and regional economic resilience.

"Skilled hands build the future- and vocational trade schools are where those hands are trained."-Nelson Caballero, Vice-President, South Florida Institute of Technology.

Modern life depends on a complex network of systems that require constant maintenance and expert repair by skilled professionals. South Florida Institute of Technology has addressed the growing labor gap by developing a curriculum that prioritizes safety, proficiency, and rapid entry into the workforce. The segment explores how these professions offer a high level of resilience against automation, as the physical troubleshooting and installation required in these trades necessitate human judgment and manual dexterity.

Furthermore, the documentary examines the potential for entrepreneurship within the trades, highlighting how initial certifications and state licensure can lead to business ownership and local job creation. This educational model is particularly effective for career changers and veterans who require efficient upskilling to support their families in a changing global economy.

By focusing on these essential roles, the program provides a roadmap for how individuals can achieve long-term professional growth through the mastery of a craft. Through this segment, Public Television audiences gain insight into an educational model that prioritizes practical outcomes, technical excellence, and the vital work of sustaining national infrastructure. The project demonstrates that specialized training remains a cornerstone for providing diverse career opportunities and strengthening the community's economic foundation.

About All Access hosted by Andy Garcia: "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an educational program that highlights the latest stories and trends impacting the world today. The series is distributed to Public Television stations throughout the country to provide viewers with insightful content on business, health, and social issues. Learn more at: allaccessptv.com.

About South Florida Institute of Technology: South Florida Institute of Technology is a vocational school with campuses in Miami and Hialeah, Florida, dedicated to providing hands-on training in essential skilled trades. By focusing on industry-relevant skills and student career success, the institution prepares a diverse workforce for in-demand roles in the modern economy. For more information, visit: www.sf-institute.com.

SOURCE All Access