ASB Financial Joins Integrity to Catapult Expansive Growth

"Frank DeJiulio is one of the best mentors and leaders in the insurance business, and his ability to develop people and scale operations have allowed ASB Financial to accelerate their growth year after year," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As an Integrity partner, he will now reap the benefits of the incredible collaboration with our other partners, which will help his business expand into exciting new areas and achieve new heights."

Integrity has built a far-reaching network of platform partners, comprised of top industry performers nationwide. Through this acquisition, ASB Financial gains access to Integrity's network as well as to its extensive platform of tools and services. These offerings include product development, sales tools and training, human resources, IT and a full-service marketing agency. ASB Financial can also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"I love developing new agents and Integrity provides all the proprietary products and infrastructure needed to take our team to the next level," said Frank DeJiulio. "The vast array of partners I now have access to under the Integrity umbrella is incredible. All the partners are willing to open any doors for us and share strategies to grow faster than we can grow on our own. That's what a success story means to me and I'm more excited about my business than I've ever been."

DeJiulio applied a competitive mindset and dedicated work ethic to his business goals when he launched ASB Financial in 1995. Today, the organization is comprised of nine offices across central Florida, providing health and life insurance and retirement planning. In 2020, ASB Financial expects to produce $40 million of annualized paid premium.

"Frank is one of the most dynamic leaders in the industry and he will be a phenomenal addition to the Integrity platform," said Clay LeGeyt, Co-Founder and CEO of American Senior Benefits. "We have put together a 'Who's Who' of the finest industry leaders and Frank is a tremendous addition to that group. He lives his values every day and those values couldn't be more in line with those of Integrity."

"With Integrity behind them, organizations like ASB Financial can offer so much more than they could on their own to their agents and the clients they serve," said Jim Sweeney, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of American Senior Benefits. "Frank can continue his mission of building successful agents and growing his business, while knowing his legacy is secure. Adding ASB Financial to Integrity's list of partners empowers both teams to achieve more."

Watch the following video to learn more about the team behind ASB Financial's success and their decision to partner with Integrity at www.integritymarketing.com/asbfinancial.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,200 employees work with over 275,000 independent agents who service over 6 million clients annually. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place more than $3 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About ASB Financial

ASB Financial is a leading provider of financial, Medicare and retirement planning services. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and includes nine regional offices. With a strong focus on recruiting and agency building, ASB Financial offers a proven model to develop career agents. Visit www.asbfinancial.com for more information.

