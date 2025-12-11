Integrity honored as one of the country's best workplaces for inclusion and diversity in recognition of

rigorous efforts to champion an equitable company culture

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion and Diversity in the country, for its intentionally inclusive and respect-driven corporate culture.

Newsweek Names Integrity Best Workplace for Diversity

"As we strive to meet the holistic needs of consumers from all walks of life, we are equally committed to inclusion and social responsibility within our workforce," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "This award is a testament to the power of teamwork, community and shared values. Our team is strongest when we seek out and incorporate numerous viewpoints and backgrounds. The positive feedback from our employees highlights how meaningful diversity and inclusion efforts are to each of them. We are grateful for the commitment they show every day in championing an equitable workplace environment that celebrates each other's achievements and offers meaningful opportunities for advancement."

In partnership with data analytics firm Plant-A Insights Group, Newsweek selected its recipients from more than 4.8 million company reviews and 300,000 employee interviews. The evaluation also included public data and insights from HR professionals into corporate culture and working conditions.

"Integrity is creating groundbreaking solutions with an unparalleled standard of excellence," shared Said Taiym, Chief Operations Officer of Integrity. "We couldn't achieve these milestones without the contribution of a wide variety of perspectives and experiences. It takes courage to lead from the front, and I'm proud to work alongside a team that is actively seeking to shape a rich culture of belonging. As we continue to promote innovation that's enhanced by inclusion, our capacity to serve the complex needs of American consumers is limitless because of the vision and hard work of our diverse team."

Emphasizing diversity is just one component of Integrity's flourishing workplace culture. The company has been recognized multiple times for its generous benefits offering and the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which has paid out more than $175 million to employees to date. Integrity has also won awards such as America's Greatest Workplaces, Best Company for Women, Best Company Culture and Best CEO among others.

"As Integrity has grown and expanded in scale and offerings, our family of companies has become a rich tapestry of diverse traits, perspectives and experiences where everyone is heard and respected," said Rachelle McReynolds, Chief People and Culture Officer of Integrity. "Our core values of Respect, Family and Service serve as a foundation that helps us deliver more equitable access to life, health and wealth solutions that improve the quality of life for all Americans. We are honored to receive multiple awards that acknowledge our focus and look forward to continuing these efforts as we advance our mission to serve."

Integrity's inclusive atmosphere encourages the development of creative approaches in identifying and meeting opportunities for today's agents and advisors. Members of the Integrity partner network, made up of leaders from among the nation's most prominent voices in insurance and financial services, are working together to create stronger outcomes for clients from a wide range of cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds. Integrity's holistic planning and protection solutions ensure that more Americans move toward greater wellbeing and financial security as they plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity continues to lead the industry by increasing accessibility for underserved populations to life, health and wealth products and services. IntegrityCONNECT®, its powerful all-in-one technology platform and growth engine, seamlessly connects agents, agencies, consumers and carriers to allow agents to offer holistic life, health and wealth protection and planning in flexible, modern ways. Using automated life and health quoting and applications across multiple carriers through IntegrityCONNECT, agents can dramatically streamline and simplify their daily workflows. In addition, agents can utilize Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated digital assistant. Ask Integrity generates on-demand client information summaries and meeting insights, highlights upcoming plan changes and more, helping agents stay prepared for client interactions. This revolutionary approach, coupled with Integrity's commitment to ongoing innovation, has transformed the industry and empowered agents to anticipate and meet the needs of consumers like never before.

For more information about Integrity's award-winning culture and values, visit www.integrity.com/Culture.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC