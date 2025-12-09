Integrity partnership drives service enhancement and expansion for The Katz Agency, offering the firm greater access to leadership and technology for agents at all levels

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with The Katz Agency, an independent marketing organization based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and led by Adam and Beth Katz. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Integrity’s Proprietary Technology Platform Bolsters The Katz Agency’s Commitment to Agent Success

As former high school teachers, Adam and Beth Katz are highly experienced in educating clients and mentoring agents at all levels to grow as individuals and leaders. The agency offers life insurance as well as Medicare and annuities that help people secure a better future. Built on a foundation of persistence, faith and family, The Katz Agency has made its mark by focusing on relationships and connection. In particular, the Katz's personalized approach to leadership ensures agents feel fully supported as they build their business and serve their community.

"Adam and Beth bring an unwavering commitment to mentoring and serving, which reflects the kind of leadership we value most at Integrity," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "When Integrity partners with companies like The Katz Agency, transformation follows. Our proven platform, partner services and network of passionate, principled leaders will be catalysts for growth for Adam and Beth's entire team. By joining Integrity, they now have access to strategic leadership expertise and powerful technology that will empower their progress. I couldn't be more excited to welcome The Katz Agency to Integrity and look forward to helping them reach even higher levels of success."

"Just like us, Integrity is about building relationships first. They're as committed as we are to helping agents achieve the life they dream of by serving and protecting families," said Adam Katz, President of The Katz Agency. "Partnering with Integrity opens innumerable doors of opportunity for us and has built momentum across our entire team. Integrity is helping us strengthen our legacy by equipping our agents with end-to-end technology that streamlines our operations and helps us work more efficiently than ever before. We've laid a solid foundation for growth and are poised to make an even greater impact as an Integrity partner."

"Integrity's culture of family, loyalty and service mirrors who we are as an agency, making this partnership a perfect fit," said Beth Katz, Vice President of The Katz Agency. "We believe in locking arms with our agents through every phase of career development and growth. Through its integrated life, health and wealth platform, Integrity has the breadth and scale to ensure we can help our agents provide stronger support than ever to their clients. It's been phenomenal to watch Integrity's transformative influence across the industry and we're thrilled to now become part of that story."

An Integrity partnership will serve as a driving force for service enhancement and expansion, offering The Katz Agency team greater access to insightful leadership guidance, advanced technology and best-in-class support systems. Integrity's full-stack life, health and wealth technology platform offers agents a fully integrated view of their business through IntegrityCONNECT®. This consolidated business growth engine includes high-quality leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, and simplified ongoing plan management. In addition, agents can optimize client connections and relationships using Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven solution with a voice-activated digital assistant that provides real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

The Katz Agency team can deepen its emphasis on leadership development by leveraging the Integrity partner network — a rapidly growing collective of industry visionaries and trailblazers. This exemplary group is working to serve consumers' life, health and wealth needs more holistically through optimized processes and integrated solutions. Their unprecedented collaboration is streamlining and improving every aspect of the insurance and financial services experience, resulting in better outcomes for consumers and the agents who help them plan for the good days ahead.

"Adam and Beth represent the best of our business — they lead with humility and determination while actively seeking sustainable ways to grow," said Andy Albright, CEO of The Alliance and Managing Partner at Integrity. "Integrity's scale and resources will usher in new opportunities for influence and growth in their business. The Katz Agency team can now support agents with world-class technology, resources and systems that fit their personalized approach. I'm proud to welcome The Katz Agency to the Integrity family and excited to support them as they expand their capabilities."

For more information about The Katz Agency's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/KatzAgency.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About The Katz Agency

The Katz Agency, headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is dedicated to helping families achieve financial security through life insurance, annuities, Medicare coverage and retirement planning. With a nationwide team of caring and compassionate agents, the agency strives to make a positive impact on the lives of the thousands of American families it serves. The Katz Agency was founded in 2002 and built on a foundation of strong relationships with clients and agents alike. Its team members and agents remain steadfastly committed to meeting people where they are, helping them achieve their goals and fostering a culture of service, growth and lasting legacy.

