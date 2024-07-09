ASCAP Empowers Music Creators to Vote in Major Election Year as Congressional Debate Focuses on Artificial Intelligence

In Partnership with HeadCount, ASCAP Citizen Campaign Returns with Top ASCAP Members Leon Thomas, Madison Love, Jimmy Jam, Pinar Toprak and More Encouraging Music Community to Vote

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announces the launch of the 2024 ASCAP Citizen campaign. Powered by nonpartisan, nonprofit voter registration organization HeadCount, ASCAP Citizen encourages ASCAP's more than one million songwriter, composer and music publisher members and their communities to make their voices heard in this year's elections.

As the congressional debate around artificial intelligence regulation intensifies, the 2024 ASCAP Citizen campaign focuses on why voting is important for ASCAP members, emphasizing the direct impact policy can have on a music creators' ability to make a living. This year's campaign kicks off earlier than ever, on July 9, and will run through Election Day on November 5.

The campaign launches with a video featuring ASCAP members Leon Thomas ("Snooze," SZA), Madison Love ("Bad Things," Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello), Jimmy Jam ("What Have You Done for Me Lately," Janet Jackson), Marcus Miller ("Jump to It," Aretha Franklin), Siddhartha Khosla (Only Murders in the Building), Joe Ragosta ("Need a Favor," Jelly Roll), Akil "worldwidefresh" King ("BLACK PARADE," Beyoncé), Amanda "Kiddo A.I." Ibanez ("Calm Down," Rema & Selena Gomez), René G. Boscio (The Watchful Eye), Amanda Jones (Moving On), Jaren Johnston ("Take Me to the Bottom," The Cadillac Three) and Georgia Middleman ("I'm In," Keith Urban) sharing why it's critical for music creators to participate in the democratic process, and sending the message to elected officials that music creators vote.

Throughout the campaign, @ASCAP social media channels will feature educational content and personal messages about the importance of voting from ASCAP members across every genre. The initial list includes LENA ("Tu Corazón"), Blu June ("CUFF IT," Beyoncé), Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel), 310babii ("Soak City (Do It)") and more. ASCAP will also amplify "get out the vote" messages from other top ASCAP creators partnered with HeadCount including Olivia Rodrigo, Alicia Keys and Kehlani.

"Whether it is protecting creators' rights through copyright law or new artificial intelligence regulations, policy directly impacts our members' livelihoods. It's vital for music creators to stay engaged with democracy and that starts with voting," explained ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews. "It's time to show elected officials that they should listen to more than just our members' songs, because music creators vote."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with ASCAP to empower music creators and their communities to vote in the upcoming elections. ASCAP Citizen embraces music's power to bring people together – and music creators' power as advocates for making our voices heard," said Lucille Wenegieme, Executive Director of HeadCount.

For the third election year in a row, ASCAP is an official partner of National Voter Registration Day on September 17. ASCAP Citizen will engage in online and on-the-ground grassroots voter registration mobilization throughout the summer and fall, and will shift to get-out-the-vote efforts in the days leading up to Election Day, including early voting efforts for Vote Early Day on October 29.

Starting today, anyone can visit www.headcount.org/ascap to register to vote, verify or update their voter registration status and view their local ballot.

More information about ASCAP Citizen can be found at www.ascap.com/citizen.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than one million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2023, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.737 billion in revenues and $1.592 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 7% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and an 8% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it is the only performing rights organization in the U.S. that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

About HeadCount

HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music and popular culture to register voters and promote participation in Democracy. We reach young people where they already are to inform and empower. Our goal is long-term, lasting change where participation in Democracy is ingrained in youth culture and high voter turnout is the norm, no matter what's on the ballot. Since 2004, we've registered over one million voters through our work with musicians like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Dead & Co, Billie Eilish and Alicia Keys; organizations such as Global Citizen; events including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Pride festivals and RuPaul's DragCon; plus partnerships with brands like Spotify, Major League Baseball and American Eagle. Our award-winning online campaigns have been seen over a billion times, while our 60,000 volunteers can be seen at more than 1,500 live events each year. We reach young people where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower.

