ASCEND Eucharistic Revival Announces Initial Sponsors and Supporters

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Executive Committee of the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival, a regional Catholic conference focused on increasing belief of Pacific Northwest Christians in the Real Presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist, announced the initial sponsors and supporters of the May 16, 2026 event.

These include The St. Joseph Foundation, The Ferry Foundation, Napa Institute, St. Martin's University, EWTN, National Eucharistic Congress, Augustine Institute and Sacred Heart Radio.

Father Nicholas Wichert, Ecclesiastical Advisor for ASCEND, commented, "We are extremely grateful to be so blessed by the generous support of our initial partners. Their commitment to ASCEND will help create a unique opportunity for Catholics in the Pacific Northwest to be encouraged in their life of faith, grow in their love for the Lord present in the Eucharist and appreciate the beauty and joy of our faith."

ASCEND was inspired by the experiences of several Seattle area Catholics at the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Jason Shanks, President of the National Eucharistic Congress, said, "When 60,000 Catholics gathered in Indianapolis, we knew they would carry the flame of revival back to their local dioceses and parishes. In communion with the United States Bishops who spearheaded this ongoing movement, we are pleased to support this event and pray that the Eucharist continues to capture the hearts of those living in the Pacific Northwest."

Paul D. Etienne, Archbishop of Seattle and celebrant of the event's concluding Holy Mass, stated, "The Holy Spirit is working in the hearts of many to organize and hold the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival. I'm grateful to the ASCEND team for their hard work and I look forward to celebrating the Eucharist with all those who are present. ASCEND can inspire all of us to remember our hope is in Christ and our communion with his Real Presence in the Eucharist is the gift of his love for us and the source and summit of the Christian life."

ASCEND's featured presenters include renowned Catholic authors, speakers, apologists, and evangelists Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Dr. Andy and Sarah Swafford, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. The acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani will chant the Holy Mass and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller will perform praise music throughout the day.

For details, to sign up for alerts, volunteer, and/or support ASCEND through donations, please visit www.ascendeucharisticrevival.church.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounters, formation and sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

