Registration Now Open for ASCEND Eucharistic Revival in Bellevue

One-day Catholic conference will feature Holy Mass, Eucharistic Procession, Adoration, Veneration of over 20 first-class relics, and nationally known speakers.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival, a regional Catholic conference taking place May 16, 2026, at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, Washington. The one-day conference invites Catholics across the Pacific Northwest – especially those who may have drifted from regular sacramental life, to rediscover the beauty, power, and joy of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.

A newly release invitation video featuring Bishop Robert Barron, Bishop Frank Schuster, Dr. Tim Gray, Chris Stefanick, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=omjuHChIK2c , created by Castletown Media.

Christians in the Pacific Northwest are invited to register for ASCEND at

Early registration is encouraged as space at the Meydenbauer Center is limited.

"This is a unique opportunity for Catholics in the Pacific Northwest to be encouraged in their life of faith, grow in their love for the Lord present in the Eucharist, and appreciate the beauty and joy of our faith," says Father Nicholas Wichert, Ecclesiastical Advisor for ASCEND. "We pray especially for our brothers and sisters raised in or joined the Catholic faith but have become distant from the Church; that they will attend and experience God's grace of calling them back to worship with us as the Mystical Body of Christ. We are extremely blessed by the participation of our speakers, musicians, and clergy, including Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne."

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival will include Holy Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, an outdoor Eucharistic procession through downtown Bellevue, opportunities for confession, and veneration of more than 20 first-class relics of Catholic saints. The day will also feature nationally known Catholic speakers and live sacred music.

Featured Catholic speakers and evangelists include Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Dr. Andy and Sarah Swafford, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. The acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani will chant the Holy Mass, and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller will perform praise music throughout the day.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounters, formation, and sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

