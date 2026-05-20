ASCEND Eucharistic Revival Draws One of the Largest Gatherings of Pacific Northwest Catholics in Decades

Estimated 3,000 Attendees Communed for the Eucharist - the Source and Summit of the Christian Life

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, an estimated 3,000 Catholics in the Pacific Northwest attended the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival, a regional Catholic conference focused on increasing belief in the Real Presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

ASCEND Eucharistic Revival - Omar Camacho ASCEND Eucharistic Revival - Omar Camacho

Father Nicholas Wichert, Ecclesiastical Advisor for ASCEND, commented, "We thank God for sending the Holy Spirit to work in the hearts of so many committed Catholics for nearly two years to bring about the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival. The day was such a blessed event for the attendees, participating clergy, religious sisters, seminarians and exhibitors. Our team of more than 200 volunteers executed the event with precision, poise and joy. Our special thanks go to Paul Etienne, Archbishop of Seattle, who celebrated the Holy Mass and delivered an inspiring homily on the Eucharist."

The day's events included faith formation talks, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession, an outdoor Eucharistic procession through the streets of Bellevue and celebration of Holy Mass in the Center Hall of the Meydenbauer Center.

Mike Rice, Co-Chair of ASCEND remarked, "We have so many people and organizations to thank for making ASCEND a loving encounter with Jesus for the attendees. We are so grateful for the participation of many Catholic authors, speakers, apologists, and evangelists including Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Dr. Andy and Sarah Swafford, Jason Shanks, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. Also, the acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller with her special guest Kenny Kohlhass. We also thank the Meydenbauer Center staff, Bellevue Police Department, our sponsors, service providers and exhibitors."

Organizers hope ASCEND will serve as the beginning of an ongoing Eucharistic renewal across the Pacific Northwest.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

ASCEND was inspired by the experiences of several Seattle area Catholics at the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. ASCEND is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounters, formation and sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

For more information, please visit www.ascendeucharisticrevival.church.

Media Contact:

Mike Rice

Co-Chair

ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

[email protected]

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SOURCE ASCEND Eucharistic Revival