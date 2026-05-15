ASCEND Eucharistic Revival Outdoor Procession Scheduled for Saturday, May 16th in Downtown Bellevue

More Than 3,100 Attendees Gathering for Faith Formation, Praise, Worship and Witness to the Truth of Catholicism

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,100 Catholics from across the Pacific Northwest have registered to attend the ASCEND Eucharistic Revival on May 16th, a regional Catholic conference focused on increasing belief in the Real Presence of Christ in the Holy Eucharist.

Father Nicholas Wichert, Ecclesiastical Advisor for ASCEND, commented, "The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the 'source and summit of the Christian life.' We are excited to bring together one of the largest gatherings of Catholics in decades in the Northwest to witness to the reality that it is Jesus who unites us, especially in the Eucharist. I can't wait to see more than 3,100 Catholics giving witness to their faith in Jesus in the Eucharist with a procession through Bellevue."

ASCEND was inspired by the experiences of several Catholics from the Seattle area at the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Jason Shanks, President of the National Eucharistic Congress, said, "When 60,000 Catholics gathered in Indianapolis, we knew they would carry the flame of revival back to their local dioceses and parishes. In communion with the United States Bishops who spearheaded this ongoing movement, we are pleased to support this event and pray that the Eucharist continues to capture the hearts of those living in the Pacific Northwest."

ASCEND's featured presenters include renowned Catholic authors, speakers, apologists, and evangelists Chris Stefanick, Dr. Tim Gray, Dr. Andy and Sarah Swafford, and Deacon Charlie Echeverry. The acclaimed sacred music vocal group Floriani will chant the Holy Mass and popular Catholic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Marie Miller will perform praise music throughout the day.

For more information, please visit www.ascendeucharisticrevival.church.

About ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

The ASCEND Eucharistic Revival is a movement dedicated to renewing love of and devotion to Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Rooted in prayer, teaching and worship, the event seeks to draw individuals and communities deeper into the mystery of God's love by better understanding the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Through encounter, formation and the sacraments, ASCEND inspires the faithful to live and carry Eucharistic joy in this world. By lifting hearts and minds to God, the revival fosters unity, love of neighbor, healing, and a renewed sense of mission in the church today.

Media Contact:

Mike Rice

Co-Chair

ASCEND Eucharistic Revival

[email protected]

Follow ASCEND Eucharistic Revival:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ascendeucharisticrevival

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ascendeucharisticrevival

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ASCENDEucharisticRevival

SOURCE ASCEND Eucharistic Revival