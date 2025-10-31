Ascend Federal Credit Union Introduces Member-Centered BNPL Program to Elevate Digital Banking Experience

Flexible installment payments now available through the credit union's integrated debit and

TULLAHOMA, Tenn., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Federal Credit Union (Ascend), a member-owned financial cooperative deeply committed to serving its more than 260,000 members with integrity, respect, and generosity, has launched a new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) program. Provided in-house through equipifi, this is an innovative solution designed to enhance financial flexibility and support members' long-term financial well-being.

Ascend's BNPL program allows members to divide eligible purchases into predictable, manageable installment payments through their existing Ascend checking accounts and debit cards. By offering this feature within Ascend's trusted mobile app and digital banking platform, members gain convenient access to a tool that strengthens personal budgeting and eases financial pressure.

"At Ascend, we are guided by a clear mission to serve our members and improve their financial lives through meaningful, values-based support," said Trevor Williams, Chief Lending Officer at Ascend Federal Credit Union. "Our BNPL program is an extension of our commitment to provide members with practical and empowering solutions that reflect our core values and put their needs first."

Ascend partnered with equipifi, the leading BNPL platform for financial institutions, to launch its in-house program. Members can both plan purchases with access to extra funds, and have the flexibility to split their transactions to pay over time. Personalized BNPL offers can easily convert eligible debit card purchases into installment plans, or deposit funds members need into their checking accounts for necessary purchases.

Unlike many BNPL programs from third-party providers, Ascend's program is fully integrated within its own secure banking ecosystem. This ensures that all engagement, support, and any generated revenue remain with Ascend, where they are reinvested into programs, services, and initiatives that benefit the credit union's membership and strengthen the financial health of the communities it serves.

"Ascend Federal Credit Union exemplifies what it means to deliver responsible, service-driven financial tools," said Bryce Deeney, Co-Founder and CEO of equipifi. "By offering BNPL in a way that prioritizes member needs and long-term wellness, Ascend is redefining how financial institutions can truly support their communities."

As BNPL adoption continues to grow across the United States, Ascend remains committed to ensuring its offerings reflect the evolving needs of its members. This program reinforces Ascend's dedication to providing accessible, forward-thinking financial solutions while staying true to its purpose of serving members with excellence and care.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 260,000 members and more than $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement, and investment services from its 27 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, digital banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union's mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org .

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to boost engagement, grow market share, and deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at www.equipifi.com .

