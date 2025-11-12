North Star Community Credit Union Launches Debit BNPL Program, First in North Dakota

New in-house installment payment option offers affordable, flexible, and tech-forward financial solutions to support members on their path to financial freedom

MADDOCK, N.D., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star Community Credit Union has announced the launch of a new Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) program designed to give members greater financial flexibility and control over everyday spending. A financial institution with over $450,000,000 in assets and serving over 22,000 members, North Star Community Credit Union is the first credit union to introduce this program on debit cards in North Dakota and is doing so as part of its ongoing mission to deliver financial solutions, one person at a time.

North Star Community Credit Union's BNPL program allows members to split eligible debit card purchases into predictable installment payments through its mobile app and Anytime Online platform. Members may also choose to receive funds in their checking account prior to making a purchase, offering added flexibility when managing planned or unexpected expenses.

"North Star Community Credit Union exists to deliver financial solutions that support our members in achieving personal financial freedom," said Yvonne Fossen, VP of Operations at North Star Community Credit Union. "This BNPL program is an extension of that commitment—providing a digital-first, accessible, and responsible tool that empowers our members to manage their budgets, handle life's unexpected costs, and move forward with confidence."

The program is powered by equipifi, the leading BNPL platform built for financial institutions. Unlike many third-party BNPL providers, North Star Community Credit Union's BNPL solution is fully integrated within its Anytime Online platform. Members can view and accept personalized offers securely and efficiently, without leaving the credit union's trusted platform.

"BNPL is reshaping banking relationships and is a necessary feature for financial institutions to align with the evolving needs of consumers," said Bryce Deeney, Co-Founder and CEO of equipifi. "North Star Community Credit Union is setting a strong example of how credit unions can meet members' needs with empathy by offering relevant, smart payment tools designed to improve their financial wellbeing."

By keeping the solution in-house, North Star Community Credit Union ensures that members can access a safer BNPL product with terms reflective of their financial context and longstanding relationship with the credit union. This approach also enables the credit union to reinvest value generated by the program into enhanced member services, lower costs, and a stronger impact in the communities it serves.

The BNPL program reflects North Star Community Credit Union's broader commitment to supporting members' financial journeys through innovation, compassion, and personalized service.

About North Star Community Credit Union

Founded in 1940, North Star Community Credit Union serves members across central and northeast North Dakota with 13 branch locations. North Star is dedicated to helping members achieve financial success through personalized service, local decision-making, and a strong commitment to community. To learn more, visit www.nsccu.com

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to boost engagement, grow market share, and deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at www.equipifi.com.

