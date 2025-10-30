equipifi® Named One of the "Best Places to Work in the Valley" for the Third Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores the company's success in attracting and empowering key talent

through its culture and vision as it scales to meet market demand for flexible financing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi®, the leading provider of bank-led Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, announced that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in the Valley for the third consecutive year. This recognition highlights equipifi's commitment to cultivating a collaborative and high-performing culture that attracts top talent and fuels the company's growth as consumer demand for BNPL continues to accelerate in the U.S.

"Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Valley for a third year reflects more than our culture. It reflects the promising impact of our product and our strategy for attracting talent," said Bryce Deeney, Co-Founder and CEO of equipifi. "We're creating an entirely new category in financial technology, where consumers can shop knowing their purchasing power and while being supported by their trusted financial institution. To achieve that, we've focused on bringing in leaders and team members who understand what it means to merge shopping with banking, and who can build for scale while innovating with trust."

equipifi's internal team, leadership, and advisory board comprise of banking, payments, commerce, fintech, and regulatory experts who collaborate across disciplines to redefine how consumers experience payment flexibility within their trusted financial institutions. Employees are empowered to move fast and think big while staying grounded in the needs of banks, credit unions, and their customers.

With its client count nearly doubling over the past year, equipifi has made strategic hires across its organization in order to support an influx of demand for bank-led BNPL. This includes a growing sales and customer success team, and an expansion in product and partnerships. These additions ensure the company can continue to bring BNPL from financial institutions to all U.S. consumers without losing efficiency and impact.

"At equipifi, we don't just pay attention to where the industry is going, we are shaping it," continued Bryce. "Talented individuals with vision and enthusiasm often prefer building together, and we're proud to be a part of Arizona's vibrant startup ecosystem bringing this all together."

The company's next phase of expansion includes continued investment into product innovation and strategic partnerships across the financial ecosystem. equipifi's consistent recognition as a top workplace underscores the strength of its leadership, its culture of collaboration, and its ability to attract the kind of talent that builds for the long term.

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to boost engagement, grow market share, and deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at www.equipifi.com .

