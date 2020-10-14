Ascend Hotel Collection Adds New England Getaways In Time For Leaf Peeping Season

"We're delighted to welcome guests to these tucked away gems, so they can immerse themselves in true New England adventure, whether it's fishing, hiking, skiing, golfing, swimming, playing tennis or relaxing by a cozy fire pit. Plus, guests can now stay at these hotels in time to take in the area's picturesque fall foliage," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "As people continue to return to traveling, we look forward to adding more unique upscale properties to the Ascend Hotel Collection in locations that allow them to satisfy their travel curiosity."

The Palmer House Resort : Located at 5383 Main St. in Manchester, Vermont , The Palmer House Resort is nestled in the heart of Green Mountain National Forest. The 50-room hotel provides various accommodations across its 16-acre property, including the main hotel, a chalet and two historic homes. The sprawling grounds are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a nine-hole golf course, two hard-surfaced tennis courts, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a fishing pond, a 15-foot fire pit and scenic views of Equinox Mountain. The hotel also features a free daily breakfast, fitness center and restaurant and bar, Clove + Maple. For guests who venture off-property, Manchester is a quaint, historic community with several local shops and restaurants. The city is also home to Hildene, the Lincoln family summer house and Orvis Company headquarters.

