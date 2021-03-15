Ascend Hotel Collection Celebrates 200th United States Opening With Pacific Northwest Adventure For Guests

"We're proud of pioneering the soft brand concept in our industry, and eclipsing 200 U.S. hotels is not only an incredible accomplishment for Ascend, but signals the growth the brand has maintained since its inception. I cannot think of a hotel that better illustrates the essence of what the Ascend Hotel Collection embodies than the Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort, which offers upscale amenities and a quaint Pacific Northwest, beach town character to satisfy guests' travel curiosity," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "We look forward to extending Ascend's leadership position as the largest soft brand in the industry so even more guests can experience the beauty and charm of these unique properties — whether that's on a Lincoln City, Oregon beach, in the heart of Midtown Manhattan or in famed Gettysburg where history comes to life."

The newly renovated all-suite Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is located at 535 NW Inlet Ave. along the Oregon coast. As one of the only hotels with direct beach access in the area, the property places guests steps from gorgeous seaside sights and minutes from top shopping at the Lincoln City Outlets and the Chinook Winds Casino. In addition to miles of picturesque beaches nearby, outdoor enthusiasts can take a hike up God's Thumb at The Knoll, enjoy a quiet walk through nature at the Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy, or go on a whale watching tour in Depoe Bay. The town of Newport, with its world-class aquarium and spectacular lighthouses, is also less than 30 miles away.

Guests of the Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort can enjoy the following amenities:

Spacious guestrooms, including standard and condo-style suites with fireplaces, two-person soaking tubs and rain shower heads.

Year-round heated outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and beautiful patio with gas grills.

Complimentary hot breakfast and fresh baked cookies and salmon chowder served every evening in the lobby.

Onsite sundry shop, guest laundry facility and exercise room.

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and a fully equipped business center.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone for the Ascend Hotel Collection. Choice created this industry pioneering platform to meet the growing need among upscale independent owners who wished to maintain their independence, but knew they would benefit from Choice's industry-leading technology and robust distribution and reservation channels," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president of development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The continued growth of Ascend is a testament to our incredible owners who do a great job leveraging these resources and delivering truly authentic, local experiences, while maximizing the profitability and value of their asset. The scale we've been able to reach is due to the success our owners have experienced, and with more than 60 hotels in the development pipeline, we expect this growth trajectory to continue."

The Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is owned by Lincoln Asset Management, a privately-owned hotel management firm with a reputation for progressive and successful property management and development.

"I chose to transition this hotel to the Ascend Hotel Collection because they are not prototypical properties. The brand truly gives me the freedom to embrace the local area and character of the hotel. The Lincoln Sands Oceanfront Resort is a great example of that, with its charm that perfectly suits the community while offering guests top-notch amenities and an ideal location to experience the natural wonders that surround it," said Torre T. Morgal, president and CEO, Lincoln Asset Management. "With over 14 Choice-branded hotels in Lincoln Asset Management's portfolio, Choice has been a tremendous teammate through my 23 years working with them, providing the support and tools to drive returns and brands that guests love. I'm proud to be a part of this special moment for Ascend, as this hotel marks my third with the brand and my 14th Choice-branded hotel overall."

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of December 31, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

