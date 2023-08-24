ASCEND RECOGNIZED AS A "TOP 50 MOST PROMISING INSURTECH STARTUP" BY CB INSIGHTS

News provided by

Ascend

24 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform, proudly announced is inclusion in CB Insights' distinguished 2023 Insurtech 50 list. As one of the 50 most promising private insurtech companies worldwide, Ascend has been recognized for its innovative approach in modernizing the financial and payments infrastructure within the insurance industry.

The accolade from CB Insights underscores Ascend's commitment to revolutionizing insurance processes through automation and digitization.

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged by CB Insights as a top 50 most promising insurtech startup for our work modernizing insurance's financial infrastructure," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "Since our foundation in 2021, Ascend has grown exponentially, serving over 1000+ customers ranging from small local agencies to top 100 brokerages in the US. Through Ascend, brokerages of all sizes can seamlessly manage premium collection, premium financing, and carrier payables, unlocking unparalleled business efficiency."

CB Insights' rigorous selection process involved evaluating more than 2000 applicants and nominees, ultimately handpicking Ascend and 49 other startups as the most groundbreaking and transformative companies in the insurtech sector. The selection criteria encompassed a comprehensive analysis of CB Insights' datasets, which included analyst briefings, customer interviews, and tracking funding, deal, and partnership trends through CB's intelligence platform.

Over the past year, Ascend has forged strategic partnerships with some of the industry's top brokerages, including NFP and PCF Insurance Services. These collaborations underline Ascend's commitment to driving industry-wide transformation with retail channel participants and facilitating seamless integration across the insurance ecosystem.

About Ascend
Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

About CB Insights:
CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

Media Contact: Mike Nguyen
mike@useascend.com

SOURCE Ascend

Also from this source

Get Me Insured, a PCF Insurance partner, selects Ascend to Automate Financial Operations

Ascend Engages With NFP to Deploy Its Financial Technology Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.