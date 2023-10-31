Ascend to Serve as a Financial Operations Automation Platform for Acrisure

News provided by

Ascend

31 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend today announced that Acrisure, the global Fintech leader, will leverage its premier financial operations automation platform.

Initially, Acrisure will leverage Ascend to streamline billing, financing, and carrier payable workflows within its small commercial lines accounts. Ascend's cutting-edge platform features comprehensive automation of accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows within the post-placement agency billing process. With features that streamline the complex and time-consuming tasks of premium collection, distribution, and commission reconciliation between brokerages and carriers, Ascend will provide Acrisure with unprecedented efficiency and real-time transparency across their digital platform.

With this highly efficient system, Acrisure can redirect resources towards strategic growth initiatives, further enhancing its position as a leader in the global brokerage industry.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Acrisure to help drive innovation and lead the transformation of the insurance industry," said Andrew Wynn, Co-CEO of Ascend. "Our cutting-edge platform will enable Acrisure to streamline its financial operations with unprecedented efficiency, transparency, and visibility. As a forward-thinking industry leader, Acrisure has set a high bar for innovation, and we are honored to be their partner, working hand in hand to pioneer new industry standards and deliver exceptional value to their customers."

About Ascend
Ascend is the industry-leading financial operations automation software provider dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back-office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com.

