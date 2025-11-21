Ascension-Affiliated Doctors Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh and Dr. Helen K. Jones Advance Personalized Primary Care Through MDVIP

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two physician-led practices are making strong progress after recently launching their membership-based, preventive-care models in partnership with MDVIP:

Phay Chothmounethinh, MD (known as "Dr. Phay"), who opened his practice on Sept. 30, 2025, and





(known as "Dr. Phay"), who opened his practice on Sept. 30, 2025, and Helen K. Jones, MD , whose practice went live on Oct. 15, 2025.

Ascension-Affiliated Doctors Dr. Helen K. Jones Advance Personalized Primary Care Through MDVIP Ascension-Affiliated Doctors Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh Advance Personalized Primary Care Through MDVIP

Both serve patients through the Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners network and bring distinct expertise and patient-centered approaches to the region's concierge medicine landscape.

Your Partners in Health, Right Here in Nashville

Dr. Phay, a family medicine physician affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, is based in Franklin with a secondary office in Nashville. He emphasizes cardiovascular health and metabolic well-being and aims to practice what he preaches, stating, "I am passionate about practicing the principles I recommend. Whether it's nutrition, movement, stress management or healthier sleep habits, I get to learn daily what works and what's challenging to help give you practical recommendations that can be applied in daily life."

Since launching on Sept. 30, his practice has begun enrolling patients who are seeking longer, more tailored visits, same- or next-day availability, and a stronger doctor-patient relationship than traditional primary care often affords.

Dr. Helen K. Jones, practicing in Nashville with regional reach into Brentwood and Franklin under the Ascension Saint Thomas banner, focuses on nutrition, women's health, aging, and functional independence. She brings a refreshed approach to primary care rooted in the belief that longevity and wellness are built through partnership, prevention, and attention to the whole person.

"Family medicine was clearly the right choice for me," she says. "This is the specialty that allows me to do a little bit of everything. I provide comprehensive medical care — from diagnostic problem solving to managing chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension to performing women's health exams. Patients should have the benefit of being able to come to one person, to talk to one doctor, and to really create a relationship with their medical provider."

Her special interests in nutrition, chronic illness management, and women's health underscore her commitment to holistic, patient-centered care that empowers individuals as they work to lead healthier lives.

The MDVIP Commitment

While each physician brings a unique perspective, both practices adopt the MDVIP model of care:

Smaller patient panels to enable longer appointments and deeper relationships.





Advanced health screenings and diagnostic capabilities beyond the typical annual checkup.





Same- or next-day access and direct physician availability outside of normal hours.





A preventive, wellness-first focus rather than a reactive approach to illness.

Dr. Phay's emphasis on metabolic health and lifestyle as preventive tools complements Dr. Jones' focus on aging well, women's health, and nutrition.

About Phay Chothmounethinh, MD

Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh is a board-certified family medicine physician affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. He speaks English and Laotian and maintains offices in Franklin and Nashville. Dr. Phay earned his Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 2005 and completed his family medicine residency and internship at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He has also completed a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona's Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. His interests include cardiovascular disease, metabolic health, hiking, tennis, and spending time with family.

About Helen K. Jones, MD

Dr. Helen K. Jones is a board-certified family medicine physician affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners and licensed in Tennessee. She completed her medical training at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine and her family medicine residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Dr. Jones offers compassionate, individualized care in multiple languages (English and Korean) and welcomes adult patients across the greater Nashville area.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is a national network of concierge primary care physicians dedicated to delivering personalized, wellness- and prevention-oriented care. Physicians in the MDVIP network see fewer patients, enabling longer, deeper appointments, greater continuity of care, and more direct access to the doctor. With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

Contact Information:

Dr. Helen K. Jones, MD

Primary Office: 125 10th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203

Phone: (629) 401-6650

Website: mdvip.com/doctors/helenjonesmd

Dr. Phay Chothmounethinh, MD

125 10th Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37203

315 Cool Springs Blvd., Suite 120, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (629) 401-6700 (Option 7)

Website: mdvip.com/doctors/phaychothmounethinhmd

Press Contact:

Patricia Hui

Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP