Ascensus Names Marc Mehlman New Chief Financial Officer

Industry Finance Veteran Brings Expertise in Growth Strategy, Transformation, and M&A

DRESHER, Pa., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus , whose technology and expertise help millions save for a better future, announced today that it has named Marc Mehlman its new Chief Financial Officer.

Mehlman will assume his new role in early January 2024, and succeed Kate Brennan, who has served as Interim CFO since this summer.

Mehlman will report to Ascensus Chair and CEO David Musto and join the Ascensus Operating Committee executive leadership team.

"Marc's skills and experiences position him well to excel as Ascensus' CFO, and he will be an outstanding steward of our core values and culture," said Musto. "He brings valued perspective as a chief financial officer leading growth and business transformation -- as well as success in general management roles, including overseeing a $1 billion multinational P&L. We are delighted to welcome his insights and judgment to our leadership table."

Musto added, "I want to thank Kate Brennan for her strong, active, and effective leadership as interim CFO. We recognize how very fortunate we are to have such leadership strength in place."

Speaking about his new role, Mehlman said, "I'm delighted to join the Ascensus team, and see tremendous potential in the company's ability to serve the millions of people saving for more secure financial futures. I look forward to partnering with the nearly 5,500 dedicated Ascensus associates to drive even greater growth, expansion, and client satisfaction."

Ascensus offers technology and expertise in qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

About Marc Mehlman

Since 2020, Mehlman has served as CFO of publicly traded Avantax Wealth Management, a tax-focused Broker Dealer.

Prior to joining Avantax, Mehlman served in a variety of leadership positions at Thomson Reuters Corporation over 15 years, advancing through their leadership development program with a focus on finance, financial strategy, and business operations. As GM of the Large and Strategic Corporate customer segments, he was responsible for Thomson Reuters' business with large multi-national corporations. Mehlman also served as managing director of Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE Global Direct Tax, head of Financial Strategy for Sales and Trading, and Director of Finance – Scientific Division.

Previously, he served as a portfolio manager at investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein.

Mehlman earned his bachelor's degree from Binghamton University and his MBA from the NYU Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that helps millions of people save for a better future.

The company is a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Its platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of its partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and nonqualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $723 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,400 associates as of September 30, 2023.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

