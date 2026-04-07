Ascent Aviation Services Announces Leadership Transition: Appointment of EVP, Sales & Marketing and Departure of Chief Commercial Officer

PHOENIX, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aviation Services today announced a leadership transition within its executive team, marked by the appointment of Scott Diaz as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and the upcoming departure of Chief Commercial Officer Scott Butler.

Scott Butler, who has served as Chief Commercial Officer for nearly eight years, will be departing the company later this month. During his tenure, Butler played a pivotal role in driving Ascent's commercial strategy, significantly expanding its global customer base and strengthening its position within the aviation services industry. His leadership contributed substantially to the company's sustained growth and enhanced service offerings.

As part of this transition, Scott Diaz, who recently joined Ascent Aviation Service has been appointed Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Diaz brings extensive industry experience and a strong track record of driving revenue growth and customer engagement.

"We are excited to have Scott Diaz step into this expanded leadership role," added CEO/President Dave Querio. "His expertise and vision will be key as we continue to build on our momentum and pursue new opportunities in the marketplace."

Ascent Aviation Services remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners while continuing to invest in its people and capabilities.

About Ascent Aviation Services

Ascent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, offering heavy maintenance, component MRO, flight line, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. Ascent is a Class IV FAA 14 CFR Part 145 certified repair station and has maintained a strong and continuous workforce in Arizona for over 40 years. For more information, visit ascentmro.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Thomas Business Development [email protected] 949.338.8324

SOURCE Ascent Aviation Services