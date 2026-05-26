Ascent Aviation Services Announces Promotion of Tim McGuire to President & Chief Operating Officer

TUCSON, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aviation Services ("Ascent"), a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, storage, disassembly, and modification services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim McGuire to President & Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Over the past four years serving as Chief Operating Officer, McGuire has played a pivotal role in strengthening Ascent's operational performance, improving productivity, reducing damage and rework, and further reinforcing customer confidence in the company's capabilities and service excellence.

In his expanded role, McGuire will continue leading Ascent's day-to-day operational performance while gradually assuming oversight of additional corporate functions, including Sales & Marketing, Contracts, and Finance. These transitions will be implemented thoughtfully to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and ongoing programs — including preparations for Ascent's first Boeing 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter modification program.

"Tim has become a trusted leader across the organization and a valued partner to our customers, employees, and shareholders," said Dave Querio CEO. "I have tremendous confidence in Tim and in what we will accomplish together as we continue building the future of Ascent."

Following the transition of these additional responsibilities, McGuire will oversee the day-to-day management of the company, allowing executive leadership to increasingly focus on corporate strategy, growth initiatives, shareholder engagement, and positioning Ascent for long-term success.

Current reporting structures remain unchanged at this time, and additional updates will be communicated as transitions occur.

"Together, we are moving the company forward, growing the business, and increasing the global recognition of the Ascent Aviation Services name and brand," added Dave Querio.

About Ascent Aviation Services

Ascent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers in the world, offering comprehensive services including heavy maintenance, modifications, storage, disassembly, and end-of-life solutions for commercial and military aircraft.

Media Contact:

Nikki Thomas

Ascent Aviation Services

[email protected]

949.338.8324

SOURCE Ascent Aviation Services