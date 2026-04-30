ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aviation Services, a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, concluded a successful showing at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando, highlighting significant investments in infrastructure, evolving leadership, and a bold vision for future growth.

At the forefront of Ascent's presence was the introduction of two new widebody hangars, a major expansion that enhances the company's capacity to support next-generation aircraft and increasing global demand for heavy maintenance services. These state-of-the-art facilities significantly expand Ascent's widebody capabilities, reinforcing its position as a premier MRO partner for commercial and cargo operators worldwide.

"Ascent Aviation Services Expands Widebody MRO Capabilities and Enters New Phase of Growth" Post this

"Our investment in additional widebody capacity reflects both market demand and our long-term commitment to our customers," said Dave Querio, President and CEO of Ascent Aviation Services. "These new hangars are not just about growth—they represent our continued focus on operational excellence, efficiency, and delivering high-quality maintenance solutions at scale."

MRO Americas 2026 also served as a milestone moment for Ascent's leadership team. The company announced the transition of long-tenured Chief Commercial Officer Scott Butler, whose years of dedication and leadership have played a critical role in shaping Ascent's commercial strategy and customer relationships.

Building on that legacy, Ascent welcomed Scott Diaz as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Diaz brings a forward-looking approach to market expansion, customer engagement, and strategic growth initiatives.

"We are incredibly grateful for Scott Butler's years of leadership and the strong foundation he helped build," Querio added. "As we look ahead, Scott Diaz's experience and vision will be instrumental as we expand our market presence and continue to evolve alongside our customers' needs."

In addition to its infrastructure and leadership updates, Ascent unveiled a new, modernized exhibit booth at MRO Americas, reflecting the company's dynamic growth and renewed brand energy. The booth served as a hub for customer engagement, partnership discussions, and showcasing Ascent's expanding portfolio of services.

With its enhanced widebody capabilities, strengthened leadership team, and clear strategic direction, Ascent Aviation Services is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing demand in the global MRO market.

"Ascent is entering an exciting new chapter," said Querio. "We are scaling our capabilities, investing in our people, and reinforcing our commitment to being a trusted partner in aviation maintenance for years to come."

About Ascent Aviation Services

Ascent Aviation Services is one of the largest independent aircraft aftermarket services providers in the world, offering heavy maintenance, component MRO, flight line, storage, and reclamation services to owners, operators, and lessors of wide-body, narrow-body, and regional aircraft. Ascent is a Class IV FAA 14 CFR Part 145 certified repair station and has maintained a strong and continuous workforce in Arizona for over 40 years. For more information, visit ascentmro.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Thomas Business Development [email protected] 949.338.8324

SOURCE Ascent Aviation Services