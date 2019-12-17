Ascent Global Logistics Launches PEAK™ Technology Enhancements for Agent Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Global Logistics has announced upgrades to PEAK™, its proprietary comprehensive technology suite, to increase convenience and supply chain visibility for its truckload agent partners. PEAK™ now enables agents to broker loads, search for capacity and see tracking milestones in a uniform system.

"We are proud to begin delivering this new, more powerful expansion of PEAK™ to our agent partners," said Chris Cook, President of Ascent Domestic. "Access to our robust carrier network is now at the fingertips of our agents in a new accessible platform. PEAK™ will provide our agents greater visibility and easier access to load boards in a convenient, integrated system. In addition, this expanded platform will allow for continuous innovation, so our agents can keep up with the fast pace of the transportation industry and minimize extraneous operations."

This PEAK™ enhancement was built specifically for Ascent's agent network, providing a resource to handle multiple business functions in one web-based solution within an easy-to-use interface. It gives agents complete control over shipments, allows users to search for carrier capacity and provides notifications when a load has passed the pickup window. In addition, agents receive notifications when paperwork is uploaded and approved, which allows both carriers and agents to be paid more quickly. PEAK™ also integrates with external load boards to provide agents with greater visibility to available capacity across the nation.

"Truckload agents are looking for a multilayered platform that can help them manage all aspects of their brokerage operation in one singular place," said Bill Goodgion, President of Ascent Global Logistics. "With PEAK™, we can offer our agents a one-stop technological solution to expedite shipment processes, increase carrier visibility and grow their business faster than ever before."

