ASCO - Schneider Collaboration Delivers Key Technology Developments for Power Control Systems

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO 7000 SERIES PCS Provides Advanced Power Source and Load Management:

Engineered-to-order switchgear provides mission-critical reliability for the most demanding low and medium voltage applications

Optimize bus configurations to improve availability, redundancy, and reliability

Now offer Schneider Electric Modicon™ Programmable Logic Controllers for advanced synchronization, diagnostic, and I/O capabilities

ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has expanded the capabilities of its 7000 SERIES Power Control System (PCS). In addition to robust Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) from Allen-Bradly and General Electric, ASCO is now providing PCS equipment controlled by Schneider Electric's Modicon™ PLCs. These units offer the following additional switchgear capabilities:

Clock synchronization between PLCs and peripheral components that enables users to construct more detailed timelines for evaluating power events and diagnosing power issues

Diagnostics that speed troubleshooting by tracing faults to specific I/O components and ports

Standard Managed Ethernet Switches in Remote I/O Modules for establishing redundant PCS control rings without purchasing additional components

Connectivity to the Schneider Electric EcoStruxure environment

All 7000 SERIES PCS can now be equipped with Schneider Electric Masterpact MTZ breakers. These units offer:

Seamless connection to EcoStruxure Power, Schneider Electric's platform for increasing electrical safety, availability, and efficiency

Embedded Ethernet connections and a Class 1 power meter to provide comprehensive data to any building or power management system

Digital Modules for smart connectivity, remote monitoring, and easy customization

Standard Energy Reducing Maintenance Switches (ERMS) that mitigate arc flash risks

As always, every 7000 SERIES PCS is engineered-to-order to provide the full benefit of more than 50 years of ASCO PCS engineering excellence. The 7000 SERIES PCS offers ASCO Power Technologies' widest range of power control capabilities. These systems can:

Parallel standby generator and utility sources in low and medium voltage applications

Synchronize up to 32 generators and automatically connect them to bus

Parallel generators with utility feeds and renewable energy sources

Use segmented bus to increase availability and connect multiple generators quickly

Control up to 128 automatic transfer switches and/or electrically operated circuit breakers

Measure real-time demand to add and shed loads according to available generation capacity

Employ redundant control schemes to enhance reliability

Prioritize loads to ensure the most important circuits receive power first

Manually control the connection and disconnection of power sources and loads

Execute sophisticated operating sequences to optimize systems for mission-critical applications

Facilities that install ASCO 7000 SERIES PCS get the most from their power sources. Users can parallel multiple sources to achieve sufficient power capacity, and manage load demand to maximize the efficient use of available generators. Because ASCO has paralleled utility power with generators for more than 40 years, facility managers can confidently employ utility load curtailment and peak shaving strategies to comply with agreements and reduce operating costs. With ASCO 7000 SERIES PCS, facilities can add and keep more loads online.

Users can specify a range of bus configurations to maximize performance. Single Bus, Segmented Bus, and Ring Bus help bring loads online fast and improve availability, redundancy, and reliability. ASCO's premier PCS options offer enhanced system visualization and intelligent simulation from across the room or across the world. Unsurpassed system integration and available automated regulatory reporting streamline operations and reduce regulatory burdens.

"Customization is the key to facility optimization," says Anthony Landi, Director of Engineering. "Because every 7000 SERIES system is custom-engineered, ASCO can configure systems for virtually any mission-critical need in data centers, healthcare complexes, and industrial facilities. Years of experience with the industry's largest systems and most complex event sequences provide sophisticated solutions that few can match."

The 7000 SERIES PCS can be equipped with a range of value-added features from ASCO's PowerQuest® product lineup. The 7000 SERIES PCS can interface with popular power and building management systems, and works with ASCO Power Technologies' Critical Power Management System to provide unrivaled power metering, monitoring, control, and forensic analytics.

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, review the product webpage, download the brochure, or view the product video.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

