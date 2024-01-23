Industry First: Single-Device Interconnect Isolation Solution for Critical Power Sustainability

ASCO Power Technologies unveils a single-device solution to streamline BESS deployment for backup applications.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are essential for storing excess energy from Distributed Energy Sources (DES) to optimize costs and increase sustainability. Typically supplied by both a utility feed and an alternative energy source, a BESS cannot supply backup or emergency power without a means of isolating the utility source. This challenge required a custom solution for every facility. Until now.

ASCO Power Technologies' new SourcePacT Interconnect Source Isolation Switch streamlines grid isolation for BESS projects with a single device design to the new UL 3008 standard.

SourcePacT is the industry's first purpose-built grid-isolation solution enabling BESS to supply emergency power to the facility's most important loads. Able to communicate with any inverter equipped with Form-C contacts, SourcePacT offers unique benefits in the following ways:

Specifiers: Source PacT engineering and specification with a standardized device designed to UL 3008.

engineering and specification with a standardized device designed to UL 3008. Dealers and Distributors: Source PacT is the first standardized solution for solving a customer's BESS isolation challenge.

is the first standardized solution for solving a customer's BESS isolation challenge. Contractors: Consisting of a single factory-tested device, Source PacT is easy to install and commission.

is easy to install and commission. Owners: SourcePacT's single interface is simple to use during day-to-day operations and periodic tests.

"ASCO Power Technologies is proud to introduce an isolation switch that enables facilities to meet code requirements and operate with standardized equipment for maximum levels of reliability," said Expert Product Owner Victor Bonachea. "SourcePacT is a great addition to our product line because it expands opportunities to increase sustainability and power continuity."

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. As part of Schneider Electric, ASCO Power offers industry-leading power source and load management solutions that maximize resilience and sustainability to solve emerging power challenges. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control systems, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. Learn more at www.ascopower.com.

