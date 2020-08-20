ASCO 5370 Touch Display Interface Brings Intuitive Monitoring and Control Capabilities to Critical Backup Power Equipment

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The ASCO 5370 Touch Display Interface makes critical power information easy to access, understand, and respond to:

Displays only the information needed, when it's needed

Intuitive interface feels natural… like a Smartphone

Provides access to real-time and historical transfer switch power data through multiple remote channels

ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, has expanded the capabilities of its ASCO 5370 Touch Display Interface (TDI). The TDI is a premium user interface for monitoring and controlling transfer switches. It increases power reliability, compliance, and productivity by presenting the most essential information using intuitive graphics and real-time data.

Key Benefits:

Concisely presents large amounts of complex data using a one-line diagram and other graphics. Dashboards present key details at a glance and other screens provide in-depth data for control decisions or forensic analysis.

The interface offers a simple navigation system that feels natural, much like a smartphone. Experienced and new users alike can quickly find critical information, reducing both response time and human error, even under stressful conditions.

The ability to access data is just as important as the data itself. The TDI enables monitoring and managing power conditions through the graphical user interface.

Key Features:

Every ASCO Power Technologies communications and control device, including the 5370 Touch Display Interface, is engineered to bring the highest levels of usability and power availability to facility managers and system technicians. The TDI offers the following features to transfer switch operators:

Configurable alarms for custom notification of power events

USB port for log retrieval and software updates

Multiple User Access Levels for enhanced security

Downloadable event logs for evaluation and compliance

Custom maintenance notes for service quality and productivity

Digital Reference Library for easy access to equipment documentation

Trend information for review and evaluation

Network Time Synchronization automatically synchronizes multiple transfer switches through their TDIs

"The TDI offers a premium interface right at the transfer switch," says ASCO Project Manager Adrian Ramkelawan. "Users get a seamless graphical user interface to view power source status and control switching activity right at the transfer switch panel. Operation is intuitive … which helps facility staff access data quickly, decrease reaction time, and maximize productivity. It's a worthwhile asset for any transfer switch application."

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

