ASCO Power Technologies Webinar Offers Perspectives on Healthcare Power Infrastructure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Innovation Webinar Series, ASCO Power Technologies has announced a September 29 webinar about current electrical infrastructure trends and issues confronting facilities in the Healthcare Industry. The one-hour online Innovation Talk Webinar: Healthcare Industry Perspectives is a live discussion between Bhavesh Patel, Vice President of Global Marketing for ASCO Power Technologies, and Jacek Grabowski, Senior Project Engineer for Leach Wallace and Associates, Inc., a member of the WSP group of companies. He and his associates provide mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering and design services for healthcare, institutional, industrial, and commercial facilities. The discussion will focus on:

Healthcare Electrical Infrastructure Design

Sustainable Electrical Infrastructure

Digitization in Healthcare and the Internet of Things

Current Trends Impacting the Healthcare Industry

The session will be FREE to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians. Attendees can earn 1.0 PDH or 0.1 CEU credits.

Reasons to Attend

By participating in the event, attendees will:

Learn about approaches for healthcare compliance

Hear expert perspectives on emerging issues from industry leaders

Gain valuable insights from a consulting engineer's point-of-view

Participate in a question-and-answer session with the panelists

Earn professional education credits

About the Panelists

Bhavesh Patel – Vice President of Global Marketing, ASCO Power Technologies

For more than 21 years, Bhavesh Patel has been leading ASCO initiatives in business development, customer care, cost management, and global marketing. Bhavesh has presented educational material at a variety of conferences and has published trade articles that increase the body of knowledge available to the critical power community.

Jacek Grabowski, P.E., Senior Project Engineer, Leach Wallace and Associates

Since 1999, Jacek Grabowski has held a variety of roles within Leach Wallace and Associates. He has held a Professional Engineering license since 2003. He is an alumni of the University of Maryland, where he obtained a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1998.

Registration Information

The event will be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time on September 29, 2020. All interested professionals are encouraged to register now for this free online event by visiting www.ascopower.com.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

