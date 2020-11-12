ASCO SIGMA LT Simplify Load Bank Networking for Distributed and Space-Limited Applications

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, the world's leading provider of critical power solutions, is highlighting the availability of its SIGMA LT Load Bank Control System. SIGMA LT is the industry-leading solution for quickly networking compact and portable ASCO 2000, 3000, and 5000 SERIES load banks.

Compact, moveable load banks are used where conventional units cannot pass or fit, such as through small elevators, on building rooftops, and in building basements. These units are also used whenever heat loads must be spatially distributed, such as tests of cooling systems in data centers. Because these applications use multiple load banks, the SIGMA LT control system streamlines the connection, monitoring, control, and data logging of load bank networks during electrical and cooling system tests.

The SIGMA LT solution enables users to network many load banks together to provide high capacity electrical testing. For cooling system tests, SIGMA LT enables users to adjust many units simultaneously or to control each unit individually to simulate actual data center thermal conditions. Key benefits include:

Remote monitoring of ASCO load banks up to 250 meters from a handheld controller

Automatic detection of up to 25 load banks through a CAN Bus network

Simultaneous or individual control of every connected load bank

USB port for exporting test data for further analysis and reporting

4.3-Inch color touchscreen for enhanced usability

Single or 3-phase instrumentation

Notably, deploying the SIGMA LT with a network gateway and software solution enables the system to network more than 200 load banks.

"SIGMA LT is the most flexible, capable, and cost-effective load bank solution for deploying and controlling networks of compact load banks," said Thomas Black, Director of Load Bank Sales for ASCO Power Technologies. "This system enables users to easily and reliably complete tests in constrained spaces and distributed applications. We're pleased that the solution has received praise from many users."

SIGMA LT control is available for use with select load banks from ASCO Power Technologies' advanced portfolio of critical power solutions, including select models from the following product lines:

SERIES 2000 – Compact, portable, resistive load banks from 5 to 700 kW

SERIES 3000 – Permanent or moveable, resistive load banks from 100 to 2200 kW

SERIES 5000 – Trailer-mounted, resistive load banks from 50 to 4000 kW

ASCO products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Click the following links to view the SIGMA LT webpage and brochure. Contact an ASCO representative to learn more.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, and load banks. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

