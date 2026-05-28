ASCO Using Ryght AI's Advanced Platform to Accelerate Site Selection for Breast Cancer Clinical Trial

Collaboration Aims to Help Fast-Track CDK4/6 Inhibitor Study Activation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and Ryght AI today announced a collaboration to identify and activate research sites for ASCO's clinical trial – the CDK4/6 Inhibitor Dosing Knowledge (CDK) Study – evaluating different starting doses of CDK4/6 inhibitors in patients with metastatic breast cancer. ASCO has begun using Ryght AI's platform to analyze clinical research site data with the goal of shortening study startup timelines and accelerating enrollment of patients on study, getting answers to important clinical questions more quickly.

The collaboration leverages Ryght AI's proprietary AI Site Twin platform to match the metastatic breast cancer trial with research sites based on investigator expertise, operational capacity, prior success, and access to appropriate patient populations. This initiative reduces the manual, administrative work that can delay feasibility assessments and site activation.

"Patients with metastatic breast cancer cannot afford to wait for access to clinical trials," said Julie R. Gralow, MD, FACP, FASCO, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of ASCO. "This collaboration aims to activate the most suitable sites faster and reach more patient communities, helping us more quickly determine the most effective and tolerable doses of CDK4/6 inhibitor therapies to improve patient outcomes."

Ryght AI's platform maintains a dynamic, continuously updated database of research capacity across global clinical sites. Within the Ryght AI platform, trial protocols are analyzed against various analytic variables to provide a ranked list of best-fit research sites based on a multitude of analytic variables. The technology includes integrated feasibility questionnaires and performance insights intended to support earlier enrollment and site management throughout the trial lifecycle and automates the analysis of historical performance, competing trials, regulatory history, and enrollment dynamics.

"Too many metastatic breast cancer trials lose precious months in slow, manual and error-prone site selection processes," said Chadi Nabhan, MD, MBA, FACP, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Strategy at Ryght AI. "Our mission at Ryght is to transform clinical trial timelines by giving research sponsors and networks like ASCO an AI-driven platform that quickly surfaces the right sites for the right studies. When trials open sooner at better sites, patients gain access to innovative therapies at a crucial time, and that is what matters most."

By integrating Ryght AI's capabilities into its research infrastructure, ASCO intends to evaluate scalable models for AI-enabled site selection. This initiative will focus on improving efficiency and broadening access to high-quality evidence generation for patients with metastatic breast cancer, and has the potential to be applied across oncology trials in the future.

ASCO's CDK Study is evaluating dosing strategies of oral CDK4/6 inhibitors in older adults living with metastatic breast cancer. The study aims to address a critical evidence gap in the treatment of this disease: dose optimization and individualization. Despite breast cancer being more prevalent in older patients, few from this age group, particularly those above 75, are included in CDK4/6 inhibitor clinical trials.

The ASCO CDK4/6 Inhibitor Dosing Knowledge (CDK) Study is funded through a Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute® (PCORI®) Award (BPS-2022C3-26451).

About the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents more than 50,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high-quality patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer®, the ASCO Foundation, supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer's full continuum. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Ryght AI

Ryght AI is transforming clinical trial timelines with an intelligent platform powered by AI Site Twins, Ryght's proprietary and patent pending dynamic data models representing every clinical research site in the world. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Furthermore, Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time

communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites.

For more information, please visit www.ryght.ai. Sponsors and CROs looking to explore site selection can also access a free search tool at www.ryghtsites.com, which provides ranked lists of top research sites worldwide by indication, phase, and region. To discuss AI-powered clinical trial solutions or network membership for your site, CRO or sponsor company, please email [email protected].

Contact:

Kelly Baldwin, Director, ASCO

[email protected]

Ariel Paradis, Director of Marketing, Ryght AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Ryght