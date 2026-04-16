Introducing RyghtSites.com: The World's First, Free, AI-Powered Clinical Trial Site Search Engine

The tool gives drug developers and CROs instant access to the most comprehensive database of clinical research sites across 192 countries, powered by Ryght AI

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght AI, a leading provider of real-time generative AI solutions for the clinical research industry, today announced the launch of RyghtSites.com. The free, publicly accessible tool allows pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) to instantly search, rank, and download lists of the world's best clinical research sites for your search. Powered by Ryght's proprietary network of AI Site Twins, the platform offers a data-driven starting point for trial planning without the traditional barriers of cost or manual research.

Drugmaker's Problems: Deciding Between 100,000+ Clinical Trial Sites

The clinical trial industry currently faces a massive feasibility gap, where an estimated 80% of trials fail to meet enrollment timelines or deadlines. Traditional site selection is often a bottleneck, relying on outdated manual spreadsheets and expensive legacy data vendors. These antiquated methods can take three to six months to identify viable sites, costing the industry billions in delayed drug development and lost time.

Ryght AI's Solution: The World's First Free Search Engine

RyghtSites.com solves this by providing real-time access to digital replicas of over 60,000+ AI Site Twins representing more than 100,000 global research sites. Powered by the same technology as Ryght's Network Navigator, RyghtSites users simply enter their trial details, then Ryght searches its global network of AI Site Twins to surface the most experienced, best-matched research sites for those parameters, ranked by real-world trial history.

Key features of RyghtSites.com include:

Global Database: Search across 100,000 clinical research site locations in 192 countries

Search across 100,000 clinical research site locations in 192 countries Filter by Indication: Sort by disease, biomarker, synonym, and country/region

Sort by disease, biomarker, synonym, and country/region Support for all Phases : Compatible with Phase 1-4 clinical trials

: Compatible with Phase 1-4 clinical trials Agentic Ranking: Automatically filter and rank sites by feasibility and fit

Automatically filter and rank sites by feasibility and fit Download: Access the full list of sites and data via CSV

Ryght AI's Proven Track Record of Speeding Up Clinical Trials

In a recent case study, a leading global CRO used Ryght's platform to compress a six-month oncology site selection campaign into just 26 days, exceeding their site recruitment goal by 330%. By making this intelligence free, Ryght aims to eliminate the need for six-figure data contracts for fundamental site identification.

"Traditional site selection methods are costing the industry valuable time and resources," said Simon Arkell, CEO and Co-Founder of Ryght AI. "RyghtSites.com is our answer to giving sponsors and CROs a smarter starting point. It is powered by the same AI infrastructure our enterprise clients use to select and assess research sites in a fraction of the traditional time."

Companies can try a clinical trial site search today for free at RyghtSites.com.

About Ryght AI

Ryght AI is the first agentic-AI platform designed to automate every step of clinical trial site selection, activation, and enrollment. By combining AI agents with a secure digital-twin network of over 100,000 trial sites, Ryght accelerates trials, reduces costs, and improves patient access to new therapies. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Laguna Beach, California, Ryght AI is backed by Foothill Ventures, Virtue Ventures, AIX Ventures, Top Harvest Capital, Page One Ventures, LDV Partners, and Heuristic Capital, with a strategic investment from Accenture Ventures. Learn more at www.ryght.ai

Media Contact:

Ariel Paradis

[email protected]

SOURCE Ryght