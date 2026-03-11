Ryght AI To Host Webinar Revealing How a Global CRO Used AI to Compress 6 Months of Clinical Trial Site Selection into 26 Days

Real-world case study webinar demonstrates how AI-powered site identification and automated feasibility outreach delivered 330% more qualified oncology sites in under one month

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryght AI, the leading intelligent platform for clinical trial site selection, feasibility, and study operations, today announced it will co-host a complimentary webinar with Microsoft titled "From Synopsis to Shortlist: How a Global CRO Compressed 6 Months of Site Selection into 26 Days" on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9 AM PST/ 11 AM CST / 12 PM EST.

The 60-minute live case study walkthrough will reveal how a leading global CRO used Ryght's AI-powered platform to complete a process that traditionally takes 6+ months in just 26 days, while simultaneously identifying 43 qualified oncology research sites against an original target of 13.

Addressing a Critical Bottleneck in Clinical Trial Startup

Site selection and feasibility remain among the most time-consuming and resource-intensive phases of clinical trial startup. For studies with narrow eligibility criteria, specialized site requirements, or first-in-human protocols, the challenge is especially acute. Traditional approaches that include manual outreach, consultant-led identification, and spreadsheet-based tracking routinely push timelines to 3–6 months, delaying patient access to potentially life-saving treatments and inflating study startup costs.

The case study at the center of this webinar illustrates what becomes possible when those constraints are removed. Facing a Phase Ib/II first-in-human oncology trial with complex site requirements and a tight timeline, a global CRO turned to Ryght AI's platform and successfully completed site identification and feasibility outreach in 26 days.

"The case study we're sharing in this webinar is one of the most compelling demonstrations of what AI can do for clinical trial study startup that we've seen to date," said Simon Arkell, CEO and Co-Founder of Ryght AI. "A team that expected months of manual work had a finalized, qualified site list in under a month, with more than triple their original target of engaged sites. We're excited to walk through exactly how that happened, and what it means for the future of site selection."

What Attendees Will Learn

During the live webinar, participants will receive a behind-the-scenes walkthrough of the full case study, including the AI stack, the workflow, and the results across every key performance indicator. Specifically, attendees will learn:

AI-powered protocol analysis: How Ryght's Network Navigator processed the study protocol to instantly extract key requirements — including indication, phase, mechanism of action, eligibility criteria, and required facilities — and matched them against a global network of 60,000+ AI Site Twins.

How Ryght's processed the study protocol to instantly extract key requirements — including indication, phase, mechanism of action, eligibility criteria, and required facilities — and matched them against a global network of 60,000+ AI Site Twins. AI Site Twin analysis: How Ryght's AI analyzed comprehensive digital profiles of every research site in the world, drawing on data from 450,000+ trials and 145,000+ principal investigators to rank sites by fit, performance history, geographic coverage, and real-time competing trial activity.

How Ryght's AI analyzed comprehensive digital profiles of every research site in the world, drawing on data from 450,000+ trials and 145,000+ principal investigators to rank sites by fit, performance history, geographic coverage, and real-time competing trial activity. Automated feasibility outreach: How Ryght's Feasibility Accelerator automated the entire outreach process, from contact discovery and validation (achieving a bounce rate under 2%) to personalized, multi-channel engagement and response tracking, ultimately driving an 89.5% engagement rate across contacted sites.

How Ryght's automated the entire outreach process, from contact discovery and validation (achieving a bounce rate under 2%) to personalized, multi-channel engagement and response tracking, ultimately driving an 89.5% engagement rate across contacted sites. The 26-day timeline: How the entire process, from protocol upload to a finalized, tiered list of qualified and engaged sites was completed in 26 days, with the first completed feasibility questionnaire returned just 35 minutes after initial outreach .

How the entire process, from protocol upload to a finalized, tiered list of qualified and engaged sites was completed in 26 days, with the first completed feasibility questionnaire returned just . Business impact: What the results meant for the CRO's timeline, budget, negotiating leverage, and future trial operations.

Webinar Speakers

The webinar will feature the following speakers:

Simon Arkell, CEO and Co-Founder of Ryght AI. Simon will walk attendees through the case study and the AI platform that made it possible.

CEO and Co-Founder of Ryght AI. Simon will walk attendees through the case study and the AI platform that made it possible. Sara Dada, VP of Product at Ryght AI. Sara will provide a deeper look at how the Network Navigator and Feasibility Accelerator work in practice.

VP of Product at Ryght AI. Sara will provide a deeper look at how the Network Navigator and Feasibility Accelerator work in practice. Rashmi Gupta, Global Senior Director of Sales, Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences at Microsoft. Rashmi will share her perspective on where AI is heading in clinical trial operations and what it means for sponsors and CROs.

Registration

The webinar "From Synopsis to Shortlist: How a Global CRO Compressed 6 Months of Site Selection into 26 Days" will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 9 AM PST/ 11 AM CST / 12 PM EST.

Registration is complimentary and available at: www.ryght.ai/from-synopsis-to-shortlist-webinar-signup.

Registrants who are unable to attend the live session will receive access to an on-demand recording following the event.

About Ryght AI

Ryght AI is transforming clinical trial timelines with a cutting-edge intelligent platform powered by AI Site Twins — dynamic data models representing every clinical research site in the world. This innovative approach empowers sponsors and CROs to significantly accelerate clinical trial study startup through faster site selection and streamlined feasibility workflows, all powered by advanced generative and agentic AI. Ryght's SOC Type 2-compliant platform enhances efficiency by fostering seamless, real-time communication between sponsors, CROs, and research sites. For more information, please visit www.ryght.ai. To discuss AI-powered clinical trial solutions, please email [email protected].

Media Contact

Ariel Paradis

Ryght AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Ryght