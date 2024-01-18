ASEAN+3 Region Poised for Stronger Growth in 2024

News provided by

ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

18 Jan, 2024, 05:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) today maintained its 2024 growth forecast of 4.5 percent for the ASEAN+3 region in its January quarterly update of the ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook (AREO). Strong domestic demand amid moderating inflation and continuing improvement in trade will propel growth, despite uncertainties surrounding the global outlook.

The ASEAN+3 region is forecast to end 2023 with a full-year growth of 4.4 percent, slightly higher than last October's projection of 4.3 percent. The upward revision reflects the higher growth of 5.2 percent for China, up from last quarter's forecast of 5.0 percent. Stabilizing industrial and services activities in the Chinese economy are helping to provide additional momentum to the region in 2024, alongside gradual improvement in exports to other key markets.

"The recovery in the global tech cycle is starting to be felt in the region's export performance, especially for electronics," said AMRO Chief Economist Hoe Ee Khor. "But non-tech exports are lagging behind in terms of recovery, which is why recent manufacturing sentiment surveys are relatively mixed."

Price pressures continue to recede across member economies, mirroring the trend in global commodity prices. Inflation in the ASEAN+3 region—excluding Lao PDR and Myanmar—is forecast to moderate to 2.6 percent this year from an estimated 2.8 percent for 2023. However, upside risks to inflation remain salient, and core inflation continues to be high in many economies.  

"Spiking global commodity prices remains the key risk to growth, but there are several other wildcards. We still cannot rule out a US recession, for one," Khor cautioned. "The lead-up to the US election in late 2024 could also exacerbate policy uncertainty and volatility in financial markets."   

AMRO estimates that a recession in the US and euro area this year could potentially slash the region's GDP growth by half. The negative impact on the region's growth would be amplified if the momentum in China's economic recovery weakens in tandem.

AMRO's conclusions are found in the latest quarterly update of its flagship AREO report. The AREO 2024 will be published in April.

‒ ENDS –

About AMRO

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) is an international organization established to contribute toward securing macroeconomic and financial resilience and stability of the ASEAN+3 region, comprising 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China; Hong Kong, China; Japan; and Korea. AMRO's mandate is to conduct macroeconomic surveillance, support regional financial arrangements, and provide technical assistance to the members. In addition, AMRO also serves as a regional knowledge hub and provides support to ASEAN+3 financial cooperation.

For more information on AMRO, please contact:

Daisy Wong
Senior Communications Officer
Email: [email protected] 
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more updates.

SOURCE ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO)

Also from this source

Navigating High Debt in Low Visibility in ASEAN+3

Navigating High Debt in Low Visibility in ASEAN+3

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) today unveiled its inaugural ASEAN+3 Financial Stability Report (AFSR 2023) during the 2nd ASEAN+3...
AMRO Maintains ASEAN+3's 2024 Growth Forecast, Warns on Inflation

AMRO Maintains ASEAN+3's 2024 Growth Forecast, Warns on Inflation

The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) maintained its 2024 growth forecast for the ASEAN+3 region in its October quarterly update of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.