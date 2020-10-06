Asembia and Walgreens Announces Expanded Group Purchasing Collaboration

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia and Walgreens today announced a new group purchasing organization (GPO) contracting solution. Through this expanded relationship, Asembia will be the primary group purchasing organization for the development of innovative brand, specialty and biosimilar pharmaceutical GPO contracts for Walgreens.

"Walgreens is building on our 15-year collaboration with Asembia to drive efficiencies and create new offerings for our pharma partners. Together, we are enhancing purchasing, lowering costs and driving value for both our partners and customers," stated Ray Tancredi, Divisional Vice President, Specialty Pharmacy Development & Brand Rx/Vaccine Purchasing at Walgreens.

This collaboration aims to establish agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers that deliver enhanced value by leveraging the differentiated capabilities of both organizations. Under this arrangement, Asembia will leverage its expertise and depth of industry knowledge to negotiate both traditional and innovative specialty pharmacy contracts that may be utilized by Walgreens. Contracts may include those that leverage data and technology capabilities along with supply chain management.

"This commitment by both parties allows us to create solutions that deliver measurable value to the industry. Due to the changing dynamics in healthcare delivery models there was a need for a focused and targeted contracting model. I know we will be able to execute successful programs that are needed by manufacturers with existing products and with those about to launch," stated Lawrence Irene, Chief Executive Officer at Asembia.

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through collaborative business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's foremost annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

