Asembia Announces New Dates for 2021 Specialty Pharmacy Summit

"Our top priority is to host the Asembia conference in a safe environment and we believe that by next October, this will be possible," stated Lawrence Irene, CEO, Asembia. "The pandemic has had a substantial impact on all conferences. We are pleased to announce that Asembia coordinated our date change with the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) so that industry stakeholders can attend both conferences in the fall. Our intent in partnering with NASP is to help advance the industry in an efficient and meaningful way," he continued. "We are eager to reconnect with everyone in person, as we look forward to what will surely be a long-awaited reunion for the pharmaceutical industry," Irene concluded.

"We are pleased to work with Asembia and coordinate schedules for these important industry events. Like Asembia, NASP is excited to return to live events in September and we look forward to the opportunity to renew old friendships, foster new partnerships and prepare for the future," stated Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO, NASP.

Asembia's annual conference attracts thousands of pharmaceutical industry stakeholders. Asembia will utilize the Wynn's larger, newly constructed conference center for the Summit's primary agenda schedule which will help accommodate the growing attendance. Additionally, the Wynn's new Pavilion and Event Garden, will offer all participants a comfortable, outdoor environment for meals, networking, refreshments, and one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Asembia's 2021 Specialty Pharmacy Summit registration will open in January 2021. For additional information about the conference, visit: www.asembiasummit.com

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals and related services. The company, and its subsidiaries collaborate with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver meaningful solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through a suite of business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services, and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of a national conference for the pharmaceutical industry. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.

