Asendia USA Expands Canada E-commerce Network and DDP Solutions to Meet Growing Demand

Aug 28, 2024, 08:47 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for seamless cross-border e-commerce solutions for U.S. e-tailers shipping to Canada, Asendia USA continues to expand its network and Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solutions. Asendia USA's expertise on the Canadian e-commerce market, commitment to continued growth, and focus on customer satisfaction have been welcome by several top retailers selling cross-border into Canada.

Asendia USA has nearly four decades of experience shipping mail and parcels to Canada for businesses across the USA. Since the initial announcement in 2022 to further expand services for US-based retailers shipping to Canada, the company has significantly broadened its reach and capabilities to ensure the best possible solutions for customers. As part of this expansion, additional facilities have been opened across North America, enabling faster and more reliable services for shoppers and retailers alike.

With a total of 11 facilities now strategically located across the U.S. and Canada, the company's enhanced network is designed to support the growing needs of e-tailers. This expansion provides not only superior shipping solutions but also a comprehensive cross-border returns service specifically tailored for the Canadian market.

"Our e-PAQ Returns solution empowers US e-tailers to streamline the return of merchandise from Canada to the U.S. by offering tailored end-to-end digital and logistics solutions," says Ari M. Aloni, e-PAQ Returns Product Manager. "Asendia USA ensures a seamless and cost-efficient process for handling returns from every postal code in Canada through our operational efficiencies."

Asendia USA remains dedicated to the continued growth of its global e-commerce logistics solutions for U.S. e-tailers shipping to Canada. The company's expanded network over the past two years represents the culmination of an extraordinary effort to ensure efficient, reliable, and customer-focused solutions to help e-commerce businesses continue to thrive in the increasingly competitive global marketplace.

