Asendia USA Publishes UK e-Commerce Playbook for U.S. Retailers

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For U.S. e-tailers looking to strengthen their cross-border strategy across the Atlantic, Asendia USA is excited to share its newest e-book, Selling UK: What Every U.S. e-Tailer Needs to Know. The guide breaks down what U.S. brands need to know to successfully attract and retain UK shoppers, from evolving consumer expectations to navigating shipping and compliance.

The UK is one of the most mature and digitally advanced e-commerce markets in the world. As the third-largest e-commerce market globally, UK online retail revenue was projected to reach $131.8 billion in 2025. With 29% of UK e-commerce purchases coming from imported goods and the U.S. ranking as a top origin market, the opportunity for U.S. brands is substantial.

Asendia USA's e-book explores UK shopper behavior, logistics challenges, and future trends with must-know data points, including:

56% of UK consumers shop online at least once a week.

87% of UK internet users shop online, the highest digital shopping rate in Europe.

26.3% of all UK retail sales are now online.

From managing post-Brexit customs documentation and VAT registration requirements to meeting expectations around mobile shopping, flexible payments, and sustainable delivery, the guide walks U.S. retailers through the essentials of shipping to the UK with confidence.

Whether launching into the UK market for the first time or refining an existing international strategy, the e-book offers clear, actionable guidance to help U.S. brands deliver a smooth, competitive customer experience for UK shoppers.

Asendia USA's Selling UK: What Every U.S. e-Tailer Needs to Know e-book is available now as a complimentary download for U.S. e-tailers looking to grow their business in the UK.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc