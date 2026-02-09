Asendia USA Launches Direct Entry e-Commerce Shipping Solution for Brazil

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA is proud to announce the launch of its new direct entry solution for shipping to Brazil. This service is designed for e-commerce sellers in the United States and around the world and offers fully managed, end-to-end logistics. Shipments move from origin hubs in the U.S. by air, through customs clearance, and on to final delivery within Brazil, all handled directly by Asendia USA to ensure reliability and efficiency at every step.

Brazil is the largest e-commerce market in Latin America and continues to see strong growth year over year. For online retailers, this presents a major opportunity, especially for high-volume cross-border shipping. Asendia USA's solution is built to support scale and consistency, with a network designed to manage large parcel volumes. Unlike providers that rely on multiple intermediaries, Asendia USA works directly with trusted partners, allowing for more control, better visibility, and solutions that align with customers' transit and budget needs.

The Brazil service is offered as Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and includes approved entry points through the Viracopos International Airport (São Paulo/Campinas) and the São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport. It features simplified customs clearance, improved transit times, enhanced tracking, and a delivery network capable of handling up to 300,000 parcels daily. Asendia USA is an approved PRC carrier, works with other approved PRC carriers, and can guide customers through the PRC approval process when needed, helping ensure compliance and smoother entry into the Brazilian market. The solution integrates directly into the final mile delivery network and provides secure, private deliveries that require signatures, without relying on postal services.

Asendia USA's approach to e-commerce logistics focuses on selecting the right final mile carriers based on each customer's specific needs. This flexibility helps ensure consistent and reliable delivery across Brazil's large and diverse geography, which is often one of the biggest challenges in cross-border shipping.

"We are incredibly excited to bring an Asendia-managed direct entry solution to Brazil, one of the most important e-commerce markets in the world," says Leslie Foxhoven, Executive Director Latin America at Asendia USA. "This launch reflects the work our teams have done to build a reliable, scalable solution that supports high parcel volumes, simplifies compliance, and gives our customers confidence as they expand into Brazil."

Asendia USA plans to expand these solutions to other Latin American markets in the future. This launch reinforces the company's commitment to supporting e-commerce sellers as international demand continues to grow. With a booming e-commerce market, Brazil offers a significant opportunity for retailers looking to expand globally, and Asendia USA's direct entry solution helps make cross-border shipping more accessible for both retailers and shoppers in the region.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc