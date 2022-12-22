ASENSING 'Ready to Provide Cutting-Edge High-Precision Positioning Solutions' to Global Partners

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning technology for smart vehicles, says it's ready to provide global brands with its cutting-edge integrated navigation systems, which are incorporated in about 500,000 vehicles already.

ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning solutions for smart vehicles, will exhibit its technology at CES 2023

Headquartered in Guangzhou, ASENSING will exhibit its mass-produced high-performance positioning solutions, at Booth 5778 in the West Hall of CES 2023, to be held between January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. This will mark its second consecutive year participating in the world's most influential tech show.

Sebastian Voigt, Managing Director of ASENSING EUROPE, says: "Integrated navigation systems are essential for autonomous driving. Given our superior positioning solutions had proven to add value to our existing customers in China, we also wanted to provide our technological expertise to global customers."

Voigt says ASENSING has three global branches, in the US, Germany and Japan respectively. ASENSING has recently launched projects for new smart plants in east and south China to fulfill surging orders, from both home and abroad.

"We are currently in discussions with most of the major traditional Western brands. We have done successful road tests or are in different development and discussion stages with some of them," Voigt said, noting ASENSING has received nominations from more than 20 OEMs to provide solutions for nearly 70 vehicle models.

ASENSING has partnerships with OEMs including emerging new energy vehicle makers like XPeng, Li Auto, NIO, and traditional brands such as SAIC, Geely, Chery etc.

Industrial Securities, an investment company, says in a research paper published this month that integrated navigation systems are already a "tens of billions RMB market, with the advent of the autonomous driving era". "ASENSING is far ahead in this industry, based on tech strength and mass production experience."

ASENSING's annual capacity is expected to increase to a volume of several million sensor suites in 2026 from the current volume of more than one million, with new smart plants under construction.

"We were the first in series production offering an automotive solution to combine IMU and GNSS. This enabled us to develop a superior algorithm which - in combination with our own manufactured IMU - shows excellent performance, in particular regarding accuracy and at different temperatures."

A unit that fully meets functional safety requirements, ASENSING's solutions are designed for L2 and above autonomous driving and can be applied in multiple scenarios.

