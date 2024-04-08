ASES Announces Opportunity to Drive Just and Equitable Transition to Clean Energy at SOLAR 2024

"Our goal is to ignite enthusiasm among conference attendees by showcasing the myriad ways they can contribute to the equitable advancement of clean energy," said Carly Rixham, ASES Executive Director. "Since it is such a critical election year, we're especially focused on highlighting and teaching about effectively using our voices to advocate for policies that will ensure an equitable and just transition to clean energy. This can have a profound impact on accelerating and advancing our collective journey toward sustainability."

SOLAR 2024 aims to foster an inclusive environment that connects how innovative technology and renewable energy policy can continue to be implemented to lift all communities, reduce energy policy, improve health outcomes in historically marginalized communities, and increase opportunity in the workforce. As a pre-conference event, ASES will be hosting a solar advocacy day where attendees will go to Capitol Hill and gain training and hands-on experience in solar policy advocacy.

Stephen Kalland, Executive Director of the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center, provides some insight into the upcoming SOLAR 2024 Efficiency First panel on which he will be speaking: "One of the larger [federal incentive and support] programs is the EPA's Solar for All program. The program is focused on putting solar on the rooftops of folks from lower-income, disadvantaged communities, folks who are also more likely to live in housing that needs significant investment in energy efficiency, weatherization and even repair before making a good site for solar deployment. How can we best coordinate existing and new resources to both meet the Efficiency First principles and deploy solar?"

The SOLAR 2024 Conference will feature sessions, workshops, keynote panels, and plenaries that will explore the latest advances in clean energy technology and best practices in policy that together maximize the chances that the coming energy system transformation is rapid, efficient, and lifts all boats. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, participate in collaborative discussions, and network with experts from across the industry and from all sectors. Register for SOLAR 2024 to maximize your knowledge, network, and impact. The American Solar Energy Society looks forward to coming together at this unique conference to continue to accelerate the transformation toward a 100% renewable energy future.

For more information and to register for SOLAR 2024, visit ases.org/conference. For any questions, please contact [email protected].

