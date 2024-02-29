Early Bird Registration Ends February 29th for the American Solar Energy Society's 53rd Annual National Solar Conference

SOLAR 2024 will explore crucial intersections between technology and policy, accelerating the shift to 100% renewable energy and ensuring a healthier, more secure, and resilient global transition. With a focus on fostering collaboration and innovation, the conference aims to highlight the successes of clean energy solutions in the United States and beyond.

Attendees have the unique opportunity to access cutting-edge insights, engage with industry experts, and participate in discussions that will shape the future of solar technology and its integration into policy frameworks. Plenary topics include re-training and empowering a diverse workforce, breaking down the systemic roadblocks, improving permitting and siting, educating the public and accelerating implementation for a more just and equitable future, renewable approaches to grid (and building) infrastructure improvements for a more resilient and secure energy system and more.

Keynote Speaker Spotlights:

Rana Adib , Executive Director of REN21

Executive Director of REN21 Paul Pinsky , Director of the Maryland Energy Administration

, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration Becca Jones-Albertus , Director of the DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO)

, Director of the DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) Mark Christie , Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

, Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Sandra Begay , Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories

, Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories Maria Curry-Nkansah , Senior Research Advisor at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Senior Research Advisor at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory Ramez Naam , Climate Tech and Clean Tech Investor, Speaker, Author

, Climate Tech and Clean Tech Investor, Speaker, Author Sonia Dunlop , CEO of the Global Solar Council

Save up to $150 on the full in-person or virtual pass and up to $50 on single-day passes. Additional discounts apply to all ASES members. To secure the best rates for registration, interested participants are urged to visit ases.org/conference by today, Thursday, February 29, at 11:59 pm PST. After this date, regular registration fees will apply.

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):

Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES ) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , Webinars , the ASES National Solar Conference , and the ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at ases.org .

