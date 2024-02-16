Shining Bright in the Capital: ASES SOLAR 2024 Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) at SOLAR 2024: Connecting Technology & Policy, the 53rd Annual National Solar Conference. This net zero emissions event will take place in Washington, DC, at George Washington University and online on an intuitive and easy-to-use platform made for networking and sharing content. Registration is open, and ASES has made a one-time extension of the early bird deadline to February 29, 2024.

Early bird registration discounts have been extended to February 29! Learn more and register at ases.org/conference.
From policy influencers to technology innovators and entrepreneurs to renewable energy activists, the speakers at SOLAR 2024 represent a diverse set of voices united by a common goal — a sustainable, secure, and equitable future powered by clean energy. Check out the lineup of speakers on ases.org/conference.
With the presidential election this year, ASES members are engaging DC policymakers, emphasizing the urgency for collective action to drive sustainable energy change and highlighting technology and policy prescriptions demonstrated to work. Hosting this net zero-emissions hybrid conference in the nation's capital amplifies the message that the clean energy revolution is not just a regional pursuit but a national imperative that demands attention and collaboration.

Headlined by a powerful, diverse lineup of leaders from government and industry at the front lines of driving change, SOLAR 2024 will have over 100 speakers, 11 technical sessions, seven plenaries and policy panels, three North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners workshops, an annual awards banquet, a climate ride, dozens of posters displayed and more.

SOLAR 2024 will act as a powerful call to action, gathering technical experts, policymakers, industry leaders, students, and solar enthusiasts to converge and collaborate to explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of renewable energy. ASES has a commitment to celebrating diversity. The lineup of speakers reflects a variety of perspectives, experiences, and expertise, showcasing the richness that a diverse community brings to the solar industry. From policy influencers to technology innovators and entrepreneurs to renewable energy activists, the speakers at SOLAR 2024 represent a diverse set of voices united by a common goal — a sustainable, secure, and equitable future powered by clean energy.

Plenary Speaker Spotlights

  • Rana Adib, Executive Director of REN21
  • Paul Pinsky, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration
  • Becca Jones-Albertus, Director of the DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO)
  • Mark Christie, Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
  • Sandra Begay, Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories
  • Maria Curry-Nkansah, Senior Research Advisor and Lead for Circular Economy for Energy Materials and Technology at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Ramez Naam, Climate Tech and Clean Tech Investor, Speaker, Author
  • Sonia Dunlop, CEO of the Global Solar Council

SOLAR 2024 is not just a conference; it's a celebration of progress, a call to action on a renewable energy future, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. This conference is creating a catalyst for change, lighting the way towards a sustainable, solar-powered future.

Join the conversation and register by February 29 to save! You can attend in person or virtually. The full conference schedule, visitor's guide, net zero-emissions information, and more can be found online at ases.org/conference.  

