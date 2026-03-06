ASHFORD ANNOUNCES PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER DERIC EUBANKS

DALLAS, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (the "Company") today announced that Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will retire in June following a 23-year career with the Company and its predecessor. Mr. Eubanks will step down as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Company's advised REITs, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust") and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar") effective March 31, 2026 and, in order to ensure a smooth transition, will continue to assist the Company, as Senior Managing Director, with financial and transitional matters until June 30, 2026. Afterward, he will continue to remain available as an advisor as needed.

Monty Bennett, Ashford's Chairman, commented, "Deric has been with us since 2003 when we launched Ashford Hospitality Trust. He has played an integral role in our companies over the years and has served as Chief Financial Officer for the past 12 years. What speaks to Deric's character is that even as he prepares for this next chapter, he has been unwavering in his commitment to seeing the strategic processes for both Braemar and Ashford Trust through to completion. That dedication is a reflection of everything he has brought to this organization over the past two decades. I am deeply grateful for his contributions and know he leaves this Company in an exceptionally strong position."

"It has been a remarkable 23-year career, and I could not be more proud of what this team has built," said Mr. Eubanks. "As I look toward retirement, I want to be clear that my focus remains squarely on the work in front of us. I am committed to supporting the sale process for Braemar and the ongoing asset dispositions at Ashford Trust, and I will not consider my work here done until those processes are well in hand. I have tremendous confidence in the leadership team that will carry this organization forward. Justin and the broader team are exceptionally capable, and I leave knowing the Company is in very good hands. The foundation is strong, the strategy is sound, and the people executing it are among the best in the business."

After Mr. Eubanks steps down as Chief Financial Officer, Justin Coe, the Company's current Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the role of Principal Financial Officer of the Company and its advised REITs.

