INSPIRE Event Solutions Announces Leadership Transition to Support Continued Growth and Operational Excellence

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INSPIRE Event Solutions, a leading provider of integrated event production, technology, and creative services, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to further strengthen the company's growth trajectory and operational capabilities.

Chuck Bauman, who has successfully led INSPIRE through a period of significant expansion and innovation, will elevate from his role as Chief Executive Officer to become Executive Chairman of the company. In his new role, Bauman will focus on driving growth through client relationships, strategic partnerships, and sales initiatives—areas where his expertise and passion have been central to INSPIRE's success.

"Chuck has done an incredible job since joining as CEO in early 2019 – having grown revenue from ~$92 million in 2018 to our expectation of $200 million in 2026," said Eric Batis, COO of Ashford Inc. (INSPIRE's ownership group). "We are grateful for his accomplishments and are excited for his role as Executive Chairman, as we know he will continue to have an outsized impact on the organization."

As part of this evolution, INSPIRE has appointed Martin Perez as its new Chief Executive Officer. Perez brings extensive leadership experience for capital intensive and operationally complex businesses, with a proven track record of scaling global operations across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This leadership addition reflects INSPIRE's commitment to investing in additional executive talent to continue building momentum and maximizing long-term value for clients, partners, and shareholders.

"INSPIRE has grown tremendously over the past few years, and this leadership evolution ensures we have the right structure in place to support our next phase of growth," said Bauman. "I'm excited to focus on what I love most—cultivating client relationships and driving business development—while supporting our new CEO as we continue to elevate INSPIRE's performance and impact."

Martin Perez will work closely with Bauman and the executive leadership team to ensure a seamless transition and continued alignment with INSPIRE's mission of delivering exceptional, technology-driven event experiences.

INSPIRE's strong growth and industry leadership have positioned the company to expand its footprint, deepen customer relationships, and further its reputation as a trusted partner to event planners and venues across North America.

About INSPIRE Event Solutions

INSPIRE Event Solutions is a leading, full-service event production company providing creative, technical, and strategic solutions for live, virtual, and hybrid events. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and partnership, INSPIRE delivers unforgettable experiences for clients across industries.

SOURCE Ashford Inc.