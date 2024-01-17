Ashland Place Completes 3-Aircraft Financing for Atalaya Capital Management and Crestone Air Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new facility financing the acquisition of three B737-800 freighters for Atalaya Capital Management ("Atalaya") and Crestone Air Partners ("Crestone").

This is the second transaction that the Ashland Place platform has completed with each of Atalaya and Crestone, having separately previously financed a 777-300ER for Atalaya in August 2022 and four CFM56 engines for Crestone in July 2022.

"We are pleased to once again partner with Atalaya and Crestone on this financing opportunity," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We look forward to further building these relationships by supporting the teams on future transactions."

"We returned to Ashland Place based on the creative and collaborative nature of our previous work together," said Dominic Nardone, Principal at Atalaya. "This transaction was no different, and we are excited to find more opportunities to work together."

"Jennifer and the Ashland Place team possess a deep understanding of the industry and how to navigate the current economic environment," said Sebastian Lourier, Crestone's CEO. "We value their expertise and appreciate their continued partnership."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal advisor to Ashland Place, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal advisor to Atalaya and Crestone.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is a privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate, and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City, has approximately $10 billion in assets under management and has invested approximately $17+ billion since inception.

About Crestone Air Partners

Crestone Air Partners (CAP) is a full-service aviation asset management platform with a diverse portfolio of aircraft and engines leased to airlines globally. Crestone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and is a wholly owned business unit of Air T, Inc. holding company (NASDAQ: AIRT). Additional information can be found at: www.crestoneairpartners.com .

