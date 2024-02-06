Ashland Place Wins "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" Award from Airline Economics

Award Recognizes Platform's First Aviation Loan Asset-Backed Securitization

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced that it has received the "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" award by Airline Economics, the leading and largest finance and leasing global publication for the aviation sector. As part of the publication's annual Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards , this selection recognized Ashland Place's first aviation loan asset-backed securitization (ABS), APL Finance 2023-1.

Jennifer Villa, Executive Director & Group Head at Ashland Place, and Gregory Feldman, Partner at Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, accepted the "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" award at a ceremony in Dublin on January 29. Now in its 13th year, the Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards celebrate the leading companies, individuals and transactions in the aviation finance and leasing sector.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our first aviation loan ABS," said Villa. "We thank Airline Economics for establishing an awards program that spotlights and celebrates all the innovation and creativity across the aviation sector. We are humbled to be among those recognized this year."

Ashland Place closed APL Finance 2023-1 on December 13 , issuing a total of $324.3 million of notes backed by a static pool of loan facilities secured by 19 narrowbody aircraft, three widebody aircraft and four narrowbody host aircraft engines on lease to twelve lessees located in eleven jurisdictions. The transaction received an "AA" rating on its A note and investment grade ratings through the C note from KBRA, and was oversubscribed.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com .

About Airline Economics

Airline Economics is the leading and largest finance and leasing global publication for the aviation sector, reaching industry professionals from lessors, investors, banks, airlines, law firms & MROs. Covering a wide range of issues and topics that affect the aviation industry, Airline Economics is the "go to" publication when it comes to breaking news, in depth knowledgeable editorial and comments from those respected within the aviation industry.

