Ashland Place Wins "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" Award from Airline Economics

News provided by

Ashland Place

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Award Recognizes Platform's First Aviation Loan Asset-Backed Securitization

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced that it has received the "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" award by Airline Economics, the leading and largest finance and leasing global publication for the aviation sector. As part of the publication's annual Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards, this selection recognized Ashland Place's first aviation loan asset-backed securitization (ABS), APL Finance 2023-1.

Jennifer Villa, Executive Director & Group Head at Ashland Place, and Gregory Feldman, Partner at Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, accepted the "Structured Finance Deal of the Year" award at a ceremony in Dublin on January 29. Now in its 13th year, the Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards celebrate the leading companies, individuals and transactions in the aviation finance and leasing sector.

"It is an honor to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our first aviation loan ABS," said Villa. "We thank Airline Economics for establishing an awards program that spotlights and celebrates all the innovation and creativity across the aviation sector. We are humbled to be among those recognized this year."

Ashland Place closed APL Finance 2023-1 on December 13, issuing a total of $324.3 million of notes backed by a static pool of loan facilities secured by 19 narrowbody aircraft, three widebody aircraft and four narrowbody host aircraft engines on lease to twelve lessees located in eleven jurisdictions. The transaction received an "AA" rating on its A note and investment grade ratings through the C note from KBRA, and was oversubscribed.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Airline Economics

Airline Economics is the leading and largest finance and leasing global publication for the aviation sector, reaching industry professionals from lessors, investors, banks, airlines, law firms & MROs. Covering a wide range of issues and topics that affect the aviation industry, Airline Economics is the "go to" publication when it comes to breaking news, in depth knowledgeable editorial and comments from those respected within the aviation industry.

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place

Also from this source

Ashland Place Completes 3-Aircraft Financing for Atalaya Capital Management and Crestone Air Partners

Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new facility financing the ...

Ashland Place Prices Inaugural Aviation Loan Asset-Backed Securitization

Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the pricing of APL Finance 2023-1 Designated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Travel

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.