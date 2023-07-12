Ashland Place Completes Financing of Two A320s for Aergo Capital Limited

Ashland Place

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new facility involving two A320s for Aergo Capital Limited ("Aergo"), an aircraft leasing and trading platform, on lease to JetSmart Airlines SpA.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Aergo and work together on another successful transaction," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We look forward to supporting Aergo on future opportunities."

Fred Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Aergo echoed: "We are delighted to partner with Ashland Place again and look forward to furthering our relationship with them. A special thanks to everyone involved in this transaction."

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place and Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP represented Aergo on this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Aergo Capital Limited

Aergo Capital Limited was founded in 1999 as an aircraft leasing and trading company. Over the last 24 years, Aergo has established itself as a leading global platform with over $5.87bn of aircraft owned or managed. Since inception, Aergo has traded over 500 aircraft with over 120 airlines across more than 65 countries.

Media Contacts:

Ashland Place
Prosek Partners
[email protected] 

Aergo Capital Limited
+353 1 556 8900
[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place

