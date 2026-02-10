ASHLEY CAMERINI JOINS HONE HEALTH AS NEW SVP OF STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVES

Veteran growth leader joins Hone Health to help shape the future of longevity care

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health , the leading telehealth clinic redefining longevity and physician-led, whole-person care, today announced the appointment of Ashley Camerini as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth Initiatives. In this newly created role, Camerini will lead the identification and scaling of new growth opportunities across the business, helping to forge strategic partnerships and driving innovation to expand Hone's already significant reach and impact.

Ashley Camerini

Camerini brings deep experience scaling high-growth consumer and wellness brands across strategy, operations, and finance. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Rumble Boxing, where she led the company through a period of rapid expansion and its acquisition by Xponential Fitness. Prior to Rumble, she held senior leadership roles at Barry's, overseeing business operations and data analytics during a period of significant growth. Camerini began her career in investment banking at Jefferies and as an investor at L Catterton, where she supported investments in category-defining health, fitness, and consumer brands.

"Hone has built a powerful platform at the intersection of longevity science, AI, and personalized care. I'm excited to partner with the team to thoughtfully scale the business and support the company's mission to extend healthspan through data-driven, whole-person care," said Camerini.

"Ashley brings a rare combination of strategic insight and operational leadership, and we're excited to have her join the team," says Saad Alam, Founder of Hone Health. "She deeply understands the importance of longevity-focused care, and her experience scaling high-growth wellness brands makes her a natural fit as we continue to grow the business."

Hone Health empowers patients through advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing longitudinal care, with a focus on longevity, disease prevention, and sustained energy at every stage of life. Hone helps men and women extend their healthspan so they can live longer, stronger and more energized lives. Camerini's appointment underscores Hone's continued investment in innovation, strategic partnerships, and scalable growth.

About Hone Health:

Hone Health is the leading telehealth clinic focused on longevity, AI-powered insights, and physician-led, holistic care. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and continuous longitudinal support, Hone helps men and women take control of their health, extend their healthspan, and live more energized lives. Hone's mission is to build a world where age is not a limit.

